STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education is holding a job fair from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the Wentworth Education Center
The education office will be hiring the following positions:
• Permanent instructional assistants.
• Permanent speech language pathology assistants.
• Permanent licensed vocational nurses (LVNs).
• Permanent educational sign language interpreters.
• Substitute instructional assistants.
• Substitute bus riders.
• Substitute interpreters.
On-the-spot interviews will be available. Those hired as a permanent instructional assistant may be eligible for up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent education. No minimum experience is required to become an instructional assistant; the SJCOE will provide training and ongoing support. SJCOE Human Resources will also offer free fingerprinting for background checks, proficiency testing and assistance with the application process at the fair.
For job descriptions and other employment opportunities with the SJCOE, visit www.edjoin.org/sjcoe. Those interested in attending are encouraged to create a profile at www.edjoin.org before the fair.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
