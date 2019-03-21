Although no injuries were reported from Tuesday night’s shooting, one vehicle was damaged.
Officers received reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Da Force Avenue at approximately 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Tim Fritz, and arrived shortly after to find evidence of a car having been shot.
“It appears the vehicle was hit in the radiator,” Fritz said. “(Officers) were able to follow the trail of fluid until it ran out at Lodi Lake.”
No injuries were reported from the shooting, Fritz said, as all parties appeared to have fled the scene.
“Nobody’s contacted us,” Fritz said.