Board names Lodi Hall of Fame inductees

The Lodi Community Hall of Fame 2019 inductees will be honored at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, 275 Poplar St., Lodi, with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the club, which almost had to close its doors last year due to lack of funds.

Tickets are $60, and can be purchased by calling 209-334-2697.