STOCKTON — Lodi could be the only incorporated city in the county’s fourth district for the next 10 years if supervisors approve new boundaries next week.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider approving new district boundaries during a 1:30 p.m. public hearing at its Tuesday meeting.
The new District 4 would include Lodi, Morada and northeast Stockton between Highway 99 and the Union Pacific Railroad, encompassing all of the unincorporated area of the county north of the San Joaquin River and Eight Mile Road. It would also encompass the unincorporated eastern area of the county north of Highway 120 and Lone Tree Road.
Currently, District 4 includes the cities of Lodi, Escalon and Ripon, the entire northern and eastern areas of the county.
The new boundaries would place Escalon and Ripon in District 5, which would encompass Tracy, Mountain House, and the unincorporated southern portion of the county south of Manteca, Highway 120, Lone Tree Road, and the Old River.
Board vice chairman Chuck Winn, who represents Ripon, Lodi and Escalon, said the new boundaries raised concern.
“When we began this redistricting process, one of the goals we set forth was to make sure we focused on communities of interest,” he said. “I don’t see a common interest between the communities of Ripon and Escalon, and the communities of Tracy and Mountain House. They are different communities with different focused interests. That’s not good or bad, just different.”
Winn said as the districts currently stand, the unincorporated area of the county from the northwest to the southeast has been homogenous.
In other words, he said, the interests and concerns of residents in those areas — primarily agricultural — have been nearly identical for a number of years.
He said the same could be said for the residents of the Tracy and Mountain House areas.
“Lodi, Ripon and Escalon have had pretty consistent representation, even before I came to the board,” he said.
The boundaries of the other three supervisorial districts would see significant changes as well. District 2, which currently includes the northwest area of Stockton — but not Morada — and central Stockton, would now encompass all of north Stockton between Interstate 5, Eight Mile Road, the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Wilson and Harding ways, and the Calaveras River.
District 1, which currently includes south Stockton and portion of the unincorporated county north of Manteca, would now include the entirety of south Stockton and the Port of Stockton.
District 3, which currently includes northwest Stockton, central Stockton west of I-5, the Port of Stockton, Lathrop, Manteca and the western unincorporated area of the county, would now only encompass northwest Stockton west of I-5 and north of the Calaveras River, Lathrop, Manteca, and the unincorporated area of the county south of the San Joaquin River and north of the Old River.
This year will be Winn’s last one on the board. However, it is unclear when these new boundaries, if approved Tuesday, would take effect.
Winn said there has been talk that the new boundaries would take effect either Jan.1, 2022, or after the 2022 primary elections in June.
If they are implemented in January, it raises the question as to who would represent Districts 4 and 5. Winn resides in Ripon, which would then be in District 5, and Robert Rickman lives in Tracy.
“I would hope we get some resolution or direction from county counsel’s office on Tuesday,” Winn said.
Deputy County Counsel Kimberly Johnson could not be reached for clarification Friday.
To view the proposed new boundaries for county supervisors, visit www.wedrawthelines.sjgov.org.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held in board chambers, on the sixth floor of the County Administration Building at 22 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton. It will also be livestreamed on www.youtube.com/c/sanjoaquincountyca.
State and federal boundaries to change
While a date for approving U.S. Congress, California State Senate and Assembly boundaries has not been set, draft maps created by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission have been made available for viewing.
Currently, San Joaquin County’s representation in Congress is split between District 9 and 10, represented by Jerry McNerney and Josh Harder, respectively.
McNerney’s district encompasses all of San Joaquin County north of Tracy, Manteca and Escalon, as well as a portion of eastern Contra Costa and southern Sacramento counties, the latter including Galt.
Harder’s portion of the county includes Tracy, Ripon, and Escalon.
In October, more than 7,500 San Joaquin County residents responded to a survey stating they would like to see the county represented by one member of Congress.
Draft maps at www.wedrawthelinesca.org would keep the county in one district, except for a small strip south of Escalon and east of Ripon.
McNerney did not want to comment on the current boundary drafts.
“The redistricting commission has not yet released its final maps, and it’s ultimately their decision as to where the lines will be drawn,” he said in an email to the News-Sentinel.
In the October survey, nearly all residents who responded asked that State Senate District 5, represented by Susan Talamantes Eggman, not be altered.
District 5 currently encompasses all of San Joaquin County with small portions of Sacramento and Stanislaus counties. The draft map proposes expanding the district north to Rancho Murieta and Wilton, as well as south Patterson, Crows landing and Newman.
San Joaquin County is currently represented by Assembly districts 9, 12 and 13 and residents who answered the October survey said it should only be represented by two districts.
Currently, District 12 includes Manteca, Ripon, Escalon and the western unincorporated area of the county, and is represented by Heath Flora.
District 13, represented by Carlos Villapudua, includes Stockton and Tracy. Lodi is a part of Jim Cooper’s District 9, which includes Galt and Elk Grove.
The new boundaries proposed would move Lodi into District 12, along with Hood, Isleton and Walnut Grove.
Cooper did not respond to an email seeking his thoughts on the new boundaries.
The commission will be reviewing the maps on Monday, and must approve final drafts by Dec. 27.