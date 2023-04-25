LODI — PALS Haven will host a yard sale to benefit its animals from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the shelter 5113 W. Sargent Road, Lodi. There will be several animal-related items for sale.
— Wes Bowers
First Tee San Joaquin to kick off Summer Tour
STOCKTON — First Tee San Joaquin will begin its Summer Tour for boys and girls ages 5 to17 on June 10.
Children will learn sportsmanship, respect and other core values while learning the fundamentals of golf. The six-week sessions will be held once a week and equipment can be provided.
The cost is $70 for Target and Player (beginner class) and $80 for Par, Birdie and Eagle (advanced class). Both levels include a logo golf cap.
Tour dates are as follows:
• June 10: 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. at The Reserve Golf Course, 6301 Eight Mile Road, Stockton.
• June 10: 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at Swenson Park Golf Course, 6803 Alexandria Place, Stockton.
• June 14: 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. at Micke Grove Golf Course, 11401 Micke Grove Road, Lodi.
• June 17: 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. at Greenhorn Creek Golf Course, 711 McCauley Ranch Road, Angels Camp.
For more information, visit www.firsttee sanjoaquin.org or call 209-559-1996.
— Wes Bowers
