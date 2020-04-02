- 161 cases in San Joaquin County. There have been eight deaths. No additional information has been released by San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
- 314 cases in Sacramento County, with 172 confirmed cases in the city of Sacramento. Three cases have been confirmed in Galt, and 53 in unincorporated county areas. There have been nine deaths, six in Sacramento and three in Elk Grove. No data on recoveries.
- 9,399 confirmed cases in California, with 199 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 213,372 confirmed cases in the United States, with 4,757 deaths. 8,474 have recovered.
- 932,605 confirmed cases in 180 countries around the world, with 46,809 deaths. 193,177 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday by San Joaquin County, Sacramento County and Johns Hopkins University.