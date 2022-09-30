Lodi councilman breaks court order by leaving state, must wear monitor

Shakir Khan

A Lodi councilman currently facing a litany of criminal charges related to an alleged illegal gambling operation has now been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device this week after violating the terms of his recognizance agreement.

Councilman Shak Khan appeared before Judge Richard Mallet in Stockton on Wednesday, who ordered the device be placed around the embattled councilman’s ankle.