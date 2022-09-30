Lodi councilman breaks court order by leaving state, must wear monitor

A Lodi councilman currently facing a litany of criminal charges related to an alleged illegal gambling operation has now been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device this week after violating the terms of his recognizance agreement.
Councilman Shak Khan appeared before Judge Richard Mallet in Stockton on Wednesday, who ordered the device be placed around the embattled councilman’s ankle.
Khan was fitted for the device immediately after the hearing, which comes one year and a day after he was first arraigned.
According to a declaration filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Khan violated his agreement by traveling outside the state of California numerous times without the court’s permission.
During his Sept. 28, 2021 arraignment, Khan signed an agreement stating he would not leave San Joaquin County.
“I don’t have a comment, other than all the trips were family trips,” Khan said. “I explained that to the court, and they understood. So we’re all good.”
According to the 39-page declaration, DA Investigator Josh Gillespie viewed Khan’s Facebook page on Sept. 8, 2022, and found photos the councilman had posted of himself traveling outside California dating back to the beginning of the year.
On Jan. 9, Khan posted photos of himself with his children in Nevada, and on May 11, he posted photos with Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, in “Capital DC,” according to the declaration.
During the DC trip, Gillespie said, Khan also posted photos of himself in front of various government buildings over the course of two days.
On May 12, Khan posted photos of the Ravi Kabob House restaurant in Arlington, Va., and provided a link to the business’ Facebook page.
On July 27, Khan posted photos of a trip to the Statue of Liberty, and on the following day, posted additional photos along with a “selfie” with Hillary Rodham Clinton in New York.
On Aug. 1, Khan shared a Facebook post that contained photos of Dr. Asif Mahmood and Clinton in New York.
“I reviewed the photos and it showed Defendant Shakir Khan standing next to Hillary Rodham Clinton on a tall building’s terrace,” Gillespie said in his declaration. “I located a Host Committee in Formation flyer in support for Dr. Asif Mahmood for Congress and Hillary Rodham Clinton in support of his endorsement. It listed the location was in New York, New York and it was held on July 27, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern Time).”
On Aug. 19, Khan posted he was at the Himalayan Kitchen restaurant in Honolulu, and on Aug. 24, he posted photos and videos of a visit to the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Gardens in Kaneohe, Hawaii. He also posted photos and videos of a visit to Kualoa Ranch in Kaneohe, as well as details of a visit to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Oahu on that day, according to the declaration.
Gillespie said he was provided copies of documents from the City of Lodi, including a business expense and claim voucher dated June 7, 2022. The voucher lists Khan as a city employee in the City Council Department, and references a trip to Washington, D.C. for “Legislative program for SJC to promote issues of regional significance” from May 8-12, according to the declaration.
The San Joaquin One Voice trip — where a variety of elected officials, county and city employees lobby Congress for transportation infrastructure funds — was May 8-12.
Elisa Bubak, spokeswoman for the DA’s office, said continued violation of the agreement could result in Khan being taken into custody by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
His co-defendants Zakir Khan and Mohammas Iqbal Khan have not violated their agreements, she said.
Khan was arrested days before the November 2020 election on charges of maintaining a gambling establishment at a Fremont Street smoke shop in Stockton, money laundering, tax evasion, possession of slot machines, and providing false statements to the California Employment Development Department regarding unemployment benefits for himself and another person.
He was arraigned on Sept. 28 of 2021, and is expected to appear before Judge Mallet for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12.
