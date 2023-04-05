When a 2-year-old husky named Enzo died after being tased in January, video of the incident released on social media sparked public outrage and led to calls for the Lodi police officers involved to be fired and face charges for their actions.

In the aftermath of Enzo’s death, there have been questions about how the incident was reported and whether proper police protocol was followed. Some witnesses have alleged that one of the responding officer’s wife called him about an aggressive dog, and the officer then called his partner to corral the dog. Witnesses also reported that Enzo, who had escaped from his owner’s home, was never aggressive prior to being tased that day.