The Lodi Unified School District re-opened campuses to students last week, and within five days, five COVID-19 exposures were reported.
The district listed the exposures on its AB 685 page at www.lodiusd.net. The bill requires the district to notify all employees at a work site of potential exposures, along with COVID-19 benefits and protections and disinfection and safety measures.
Exposures were reported at Clairmont Elementary School April 29; Heritage and Beckman elementary schools on March 30, Sutherland Elementary School on April 1 and Woodbridge Elementary School on April 2.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade, along with those in special day classes, returned to campus on March 29.
The district did not specify whether a student or employee had been exposed at the respective sites.
District policy requires an employee or student exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days if they have been within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes who has tested positive or has also been exposed.
The policy follows guidelines set forth by the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
Guidelines are the same for employees or students who are asymptomatic, or symptomatic but test negative, according to the district’s policy.
The district has the ability to test 6,000 staff or students, and if an employee requests a test or if some type of outbreak occurs at any site, everyone at that site will be tested.
Once a test is requested they are delivered to an employee’s home or a student’s home, and they will perform a saliva swab test on themselves during a Zoom call with the testing company with which the district has contracted.
The testing company representative will then watch the employee or student seal the test results in a bag, which will then be shipped to the company via FedEx either that day or the following day.
Results should be made available to the employee and student, as well as the district office, within 12 to 48 hours.
Before last week, the district did not have any exposures since March 12, according to its AB 685 page.
While it is unclear if students had been exposed, Michigan has experienced a new surge in COVID-19 cases, and the state’s health department reports that spike is being seen in children and teenagers.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, average daily COVID-19 cases among children younger than 10 jumped by 230% since Feb. 19, more than any other age group. Children ages 10-19 saw cases rise by 227%.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported Monday that children younger than 18 account for 11.4% of COVID-19 cases.
With 70,425 total cases since the pandemic began, 8,007 children have tested positive in the county.
County public health reported that there were 1,214 active cases as of Monday.