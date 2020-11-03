An election worker in Escalon tested positive for COVID-19, San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff confirmed on Tuesday.
“At 6:15 a.m. this morning, I was informed that an election worker from an Escalon Voter Service Center located at the Escalon Community Center (at 1055 Escalon Ave.) tested positive for COVID-19. We do not know at this time when or where this individual was originally exposed to the virus.”
The voter center opened on Saturday and election officials followed all public health protocols recommended by the county’s Public Health Department, Dubroff said, including wearing masks, gloves, face shields, social distancing, hand sanitizing, use of plexiglass windows, deep cleaning of work areas and multiple other precautions.
All 16 staff members that have been working with the individual who tested positive are currently under quarantine, Dubroff said, adding the facility underwent a deep cleaning on Tuesday morning and new election workers were brought in to staff the voting center. The facility opened at 7 a.m. for voters to drop off their voted ballots, and opened for in-person voting at 8:30 a.m.
Over the past three days, prior to the election worker testing positive for COVID-19, about 50 people dropped off their ballot at that particular voting center and approximately 200 people voted in-person inside the facility, according to the registrar. Contact tracing will begin immediately in coordination with the Department of Public Health.