Just in time for Arbor Day this year, Tree Lodi recently planted a handful of new oaks in Henry Glaves Park, replacing a decades-old tree that once called the northeast corner of the park home.

“Three winters ago, the city lost a 250-year-old oak tree in the Dutra Grove area of the park,” Steve Dutra, Tree Lodi president, said. “We planted two trees a couple months ago, and another three trees last Sunday.”

Tags

Recommended for you