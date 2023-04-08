Just in time for Arbor Day this year, Tree Lodi recently planted a handful of new oaks in Henry Glaves Park, replacing a decades-old tree that once called the northeast corner of the park home.
“Three winters ago, the city lost a 250-year-old oak tree in the Dutra Grove area of the park,” Steve Dutra, Tree Lodi president, said. “We planted two trees a couple months ago, and another three trees last Sunday.”
The trees planted two months ago were a Texas red oak and a turkey oak, he said, and the three planted last weekend were a magnolia, a holly oak and and island oak.
All five trees were 15 gallons, which stand about four to six feet tall and have one-inch trunks when planted.
Dutra said 15-gallon trees are the smallest sized specimens allowed in city parks, and cost about $150 each.
According to the Texas A&M forest service, a Texas red oak can grow anywhere from 35 to 70 feet tall with red leaves as long as 5 inches long and 3 inches wide, and the University of Florida says a turkey oak can grow anywhere from 40 to 70 feet in height. Its name derives from the fact that its leaves look like turkey feet, according to the university.
According to Home For the Harvest, magnolias can grow to as tall as 80 feet, while the Arbor Day Foundation says holly oak trees can grow to a height of 70 feet.
Comparatively, the island oak only grows to a maximum of 50 feet, according to San Marcos Growers.
The Dutra Grove is one of two sections of Henry Glaves Park dedicated as urban forests by the city and Tree Lodi.
The Joyce Harmon Grove can be found in the park’s southeast corner, with seven trees planted there in July.
Tree Lodi is a community-based nonprofit organization that consists of tree specialists, educators, local business owners and residents who are dedicated to creating urban forests throughout the city.
The group has worked with City of Lodi, the Lodi Unified School District, local businesses and community groups to plant trees at various parks and schools, and participates in both Earth Day and Arbor Day celebrations each year.
This year’s Arbor Day event will be held April 14 at Lakewood Elementary School, and attendance will be by invitation only.
