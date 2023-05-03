LOCKEFORD — Lockeford Elementary School students and staff were not in danger Tuesday morning when an automobile accident occurred in the area, the California Highway Patrol said.
At about 8:15 a.m., the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office placed the school on lockdown when deputies received reports of four masked men fleeing an accident on Locke Road near Highway 88.
The lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m.
CHP Officer Ruben Jones said the collision occurred four miles from the campus, and the lockdown was implemented out of an abundance of caution.
Jones said there were no masked men involved in the incident.
A woman was inside a house with a man, Jones said, and her boyfriend was waiting outside for him.
When the man came outside the house, he and the boyfriend got into their respective vehicles and drove away.
The man crashed into a ditch and waited for CHP officers to arrive, Jones said, while the boyfriend fled in his vehicle.
The boyfriend drove to a nearby restaurant and went inside, and officers were able to locate him and the vehicle, Jones said.
No further information was available.
