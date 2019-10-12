SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will conduct a full highway closure of Highway 12 in both directions at the Mokelumne River Bridge at the Sacramento County line for preventative maintenance and repair work.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to end at 5 a.m. on Friday.
Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 99 ramp closures next week around Lodi area
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will close various lanes and ramps in both directions along Highway 99 from the Stanislaus County line to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent closure of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closure from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closure from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Learn about Lodi Behavioral Health Clinic on Wednesday
LODI — The San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Board will meet in Lodi on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lodi Police Community Room, 215 W. Elm St, Lodi.
The SJCBHB is established under the direction of the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) 5600 – 5623.5.
The behavioral health board members are appointed by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
A presentation will be given by the Lodi Behavioral Health Clinic, which serves Lodi area residents, Lockeford, and the surrounding area, by providing residents with information regarding services available through the Behavioral Health Services Clinic in the area.
The behavioral health board usually holds its meetings at the Behavioral Health Services facility at 1212 N. California Street in Stockton, however, they are required to provide outreach to all the communities it serves, by hosting meetings in various locations throughout the county.
For more information about the meeting call, San Joaquin County Behavioral Health at 209-468-8750.
— Oula Miqbel
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to host Power of the People
LODI — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 701 S Pleasant Ave, Lodi, will host Power of the People community forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The forum is open to the public and connects individuals to resources in the community that empowers people and relays the importance of education and health for children.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi forum seek information about unmet transit needs
LODI — San Joaquin Council of Governments, in partnership with local and regional transit providers, will be holding hearings to collect public comments on unmet transit needs on Nov. 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St, Lodi.
All comments are considered part of the 2020-21 unmet transit needs assessment.
For more information on the program visit sjcog.org/utn.
If you can't attend a hearing, you can still make your voice heard by filling out an Unmet Transit Needs Survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2MFN9PQ
— Oula Miqbel
Free trunk or treat event set for Oct. 30 in Stockton
STOCKTON — Community Partnership for Families San Joaquin, has partnered with the Stockton Police Department to host a safe trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Weberstown Park, 4750 Kentfield Road, in Stockton.
This is a free event for all to attend, all children that participate in the trunk or treat must be accompanied by an adult.
— Oula Miqbel
Visit Dia De Los Muertos arts and music event
STOCKTON — The Mexican Heritage Center and Gallery Inc. will host a Dia De Los Muertos Street Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the gallery, 111 S. Sutter St., Stockton.
This event offers an educational and cultural experience about Dia de Los Muertos, which is a Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors deceased loved ones.
There will be an interactive art installation created by local artists, while also being immersed in a musical experience with Folklorico dancers, Aztec dancers, and a La Catrina Pageant.
The La Catrina Pageant celebrates, La Catrina one of the strongest and most recognizable symbols of The Day of the Dead celebrations, which is the tall female skeleton wearing a fancy hat with feathers — the essence of her story goes deep into Mexican traditions and roots but has been restyled only in the last century.
It is believed that the Aztecs worshiped a goddess of death that they alleged protected their departed loved ones, helping them into the next stages.
The Mexican tradition of honoring and celebrating the dead is entrenched deeply in the culture of its people.
A specialty food menu will be created by regional chefs, along with desserts and signature drinks.
— Oula Miqbel