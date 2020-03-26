As Californians are asked to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, some parents are faced with the question of how to keep their kids happy and healthy while social distancing.
One mother, after having her son’s party canceled, decided to keep spirits high by throwing a drive-up birthday party at her home in Lodi.
“I think it honestly affected the parents the most,” said Ashley Trammell, mother of three and owner of Twinkle Toes Dance Studio. “We’re all wondering what we can do to make our kids happy because this is not their normal.”
Trammell had originally planned a birthday bash for her son Landon, 8, at Boomers, an entertainment park in Modesto featuring miniature golf, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, a climbing wall, laser tag, arcade games and more.
So when Landon overhead his mom on the phone being informed that Boomers couldn’t host the party due to coronavirus restrictions, he was understandably bummed by the news.
Trammell was then inspired by a post she saw on Instagram of a drive-up birthday and decided to recreate the idea for her son. She sent a mass text out to friends and family, asking them to come by on Monday and say hello and wish Landon a happy birthday.
Trammell also reached out to Samantha’s Signs & Designs in Lodi, who created a balloon arch for the celebration. Trammell made sure the arch, decorated with red, black, gold and soccer ball-themed balloons, was placed six feet away from the curb in front of the home. The party was also equipped with 60 bags of cotton candy for Landon to pass out to his guests.
A friend of the Trammell family at the Woodbridge Fire Department was asked if he could possibly swing by in a fire truck to greet Landon, but due to the pandemic, the firefighters were given orders to only go out if supplies were needed. To Trammell’s surprise, “(the firefighters) needed food so they were able to stop by!”
More than 30 people drove by to celebrate Landon’s big day, Trammell said, adding that once neighbors noticed the commotion they joined in, too,
Landon said his favorite part was getting to see his friends.
“We should just do this all the time now, it’s easier,” Landon’s parents said.