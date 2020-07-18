City of Lodi staff is hoping to promote the city as a key location for the manufacturing and logistics industries, and this week identified five sites near Highway 99 as prime pieces of property to do so.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday got a glimpse of these properties during a presentation at its regular meeting Wednesday.
Those sites are located at 699 and 775 Guild Ave.; 930 Beckman Road; 1325 E. Kettleman Lane and 1250 S. Beckman Road; 1335 E. Lockeford St.; and 1430 and 1600 S. Cherokee Lane.
“This is a first preview of what those sites could be,” Astrida Trupovnieks, the city’s economic development manager, told the council. “These sites were chosen because of their direct proximity to major transportation routes — specifically Highway 99 — as well as their visibility, size and potential for development.”
Potential uses for each property could be corporate data research centers, manufacturing or research and development sites, or logistics and refrigerator storage facilities, among others in the industrial sector, Trupovnieks said.
The only site presented Wednesday that is west of Highway 99 is located at 1430 and 1600 S. Cherokee Lane. The property is owned by Pacific Gas & Electric, which stores its equipment and materials at the site.
The site could potentially house a two-to-three story building, Trupovnieks said, and because of its visibility from the highway, Cherokee and Kettleman lanes, it would be most suitable for a firm’s corporate headquarters, a technology center or research and development facility.
Proposed buildout would be 95,000 square feet, with 350 parking stalls on site.
A nearly four-acre vacant parcel at 1335 E. Lockeford St. could site a refrigerator storage facility, a commercial catering business or commercial office space, Trupovnieks said.
The site could handle 29,000 square feet of building space in two structures connected by an outdoor plaza, and accommodate 82 parking spaces, as well as 32 loading docks, she said.
The seven-acre piece of property at 930 Beckman Road is also vacant, and Trupovnieks said a two-story corporate office building connected to a three-story factory could be located there. Total proposed buildout would be 111,000 square feet of structure.
In addition, the site could lend itself to vineyards, in the event its next owner is a winery, bottling plant or storage facility, she said.
The property located at 699 and 775 Guild Ave. is comprised of two parcels, both occupied with homes. The 9.5-acre site has the potential for a two-story manufacturing use, as well as research or technology centers. Total buildout is anticipated at 166,000 square feet, with 200 accompanying parking stalls, Trupovnieks said.
The largest site eyed for development includes five parcels of land totaling 25 acres located at 1235 E. Kettleman Lane, all currently under the same ownership.
Trupovnieks said the parcels could be separated into three separate uses.
“The first site could be a car dealership,” she said. “It has flexibility, and because of its size, it could be zoned for other uses. It’s also juxtaposed from existing dealerships, such as Toyota or Chrysler Jeep, which are located on Beckman Road.”
The building for this proposal would be more than 27,000 square feet, with adequate parking for patrons, she said.
The second site is proposed to be more than 160,000 square feet, while the third is nearly 170,000 square feet, Trupovnieks said, and could be used for manufacturing or ancillary office space.
The owners of the properties are aware the city is interested in purchasing and developing them, she said.
Councilwoman Joanne Mounce said this first step was a great way to show how Lodi can self-market itself.
“I think that Astrida has done a great job working with the property owners and leadership, and as soon as we get past this COVID, she’s got a great new tool to work with,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for Lodi. Hopefully there will be lots of visits with some potential businesses.”
Trupovnieks said renderings of the proposed uses will be shown at trade shows, site selector forums, as well as on the GrowinLodi.com website, among other media.
“I’m thrilled to see we have a decent amount of parcels that are basically shovel-ready,” Mayor Doug Kuehne said. “I did not realize we had such an abundance of opportunities.”