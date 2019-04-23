With mosquito populations rising along with the temperatures following recent rains, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District issued a press release advising people to remove all standing water on their property.
“Mosquitoes will take advantage of water in large containers like rain collection barrels and wheelbarrows to small containers with only a tablespoon of water,” said Aaron Devencenzi, a spokesman for SJCMVCD, in the press release. “It only takes a tablespoon of water for mosquitoes to develop.”
Although West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease found in the county — with 14 human cases reported in 2017 and 13 cases in 2018 — Devencenzi said mosquitoes can also carry Western equine encephalitis, which can affect both human and horses.
“Those diseases kind of compete for hosts, so we haven’t seen as much western equine encephalitis since West Nile virus came to this area,” Devencenzi said.
SJCMVCD provided the following tips to help prevent mosquito infestations:
• Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding
• When outdoors, use insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535
• Avoid spending time outside at dawn, dusk and especially the first two hours after sunset, when mosquitoes are most active
• When outdoors, wear long pants, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and other protective clothing
• Install tight-fitting screens on doors and windows
• Contact veterinarians for information on vaccinating horses against West Nile virus
• To report daytime mosquito bites to SJCMVCD, call 209-982-4675 or 1-800-300-4675 or visit www.sjmosquito.org
• To report dead birds, call 1-877-968-2473 or visit www.westnile.ca.gov
In addition to dumping and draining water and disposing of containers that are no longer useful, SJCMVCD advises county residents to stock mosquitofish for neglected swimming pools, animal water troughs, water features and ornamental ponds.
Mosquitofish are available at the SJCMVCD office, 7759 S. Airport Way, Stockton, and can be delivered free of charge. For more information, call 209-982-4675 or visit www.sjmosquito.org.