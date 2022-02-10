Little discussion was undertaken Tuesday morning when the Lodi City Council received a proposal to increase the fees and charges outlined by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
But both Mayor Mark Chandler and councilman Alan Nakanishi, the only two city leaders to comment during Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting, said the proposal “sounded good.”
“This council has a long history of reviewing fees,” Chandler said. “And people are more welcoming of fee increases in the 1% or 2% (increase) and under 5%, than they are of delaying for five years and going up 8% or 10%.”
The city’s parks department proposed the fee increases as part of its effort to update its 2003 cost recovery policy in order to address long-term financial health.
Laura Johnston, the PRCS deputy director, said the council had charged the department with reaching a 40% cost recovery goal in 2019 to ensure the parks system’s stability. Currently, the department is experiencing a 34% to 365 cost recovery
“We have more than 300 fees and charges right now,” Johnston said. “But through the process, staff eliminated duplicate fees, we consolidated fees for efficiency, some new fees have been identified. But staff is reviewing our current programs and researching our best practices. And we’re also comparing fees and programs to comparable cities.”
Some examples of fee changes proposed include increasing a public swim pass from $40 to $60 annually, and a team fee for adult softball could increase from $475 to $500.
Field rentals at Beckman, Century, Glaves, Katzakian, Peterson and Vinewood parks are proposed to be discontinued, but a hourly charge for use of lights will be implemented at $20.
Rentals at Chapman and Zupo fields, as well as the softball complex, could see similar changes.
Annual passes to Lodi Lake, which are currently $50 to park and use the boat launch, could be split, with the latter costing $25. Parking would remain at $50.
Last May, the council discussed the possibility of charging an entrance fee to non-residents for the Lodi Lake Fourth of July celebration.
Staff is proposing fees for all guests to the annual event, with residents possibly paying $7 for pre-sale tickets and non-residents possibly charged $8 in advance. Admission the day of the celebration is proposed at $10.
To determine changes, each fee was assigned a “Category of Service” based on a pyramid model approved by the council in 2009.
In the model, programs were divided into five community benefit categories, ranging from “Mostly Community Benefit” to “Mostly Individual Benefit.”
Examples of a “Mostly Individual Benefit” include a city-wide event or open space within Lodi, among others. A “Mostly Individual Benefit” would include specialized and ticketed events, pools and beach rentals, or field and court rentals,
Adult programs such as softball leagues are considered “Considerable Community Benefit,” while youth programs such as clinics and instructional classes are classified as “Individual/Community Benefit,” which is the middle of the pyramid model.
So, the increase in adult softball team fees, categorized as “Considerable Individual Benefit,” would see a 1% increase next summer.
The public swim pass, categorized as “Considerable Community Benefit,” would see a 1.5% fee increase.
“If we notice the cost recovery goal still needs to be met, we propose raising the fees over the course of the next three years, for example, a 10% hike or 12% increase,” Johnston said.
If approved by the council in the coming weeks, new fees would take effect July 1.
“I think it’s a good review, good methodology,” Nakanishi said. “It sounds good.”
Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi was absent from the meeting.