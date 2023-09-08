Lodi City Council selects Salvation Army to operate center for homeless

In this photo from November of 1999, homeless men get ready to leave the Salvation Army shelter after breakfast. Citing the nonprofit organization’s long history of service in the community, the Lodi City Council voted on Wednesday to have the Salvation Army operate the permanent access center for the homeless that will be constructed on Sacramento Street.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

Citing the nonprofit’s experience and number of years in the city, the Lodi City Council on Wednesday night selected the Salvation Army as manager of the planned permanent access center for the homeless once the facility is operational.

The council voted 4-0 to award the management contract, for which Stockton-based Inner City Action — which currently operates the temporary center — was also vying.