MCCLELLAN PARK — California National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Rosamond and his Chinook CH-47 crew were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by President Donald Trump during a ceremony at McClellan Park on Monday afternoon.
Rosamond and his crew received the awards after rescuing 242 people from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties over the last two weeks.
Rosamond is a lockeford native and 1998 graduate of Lodi High School. He currently resides in Manteca.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito spraying scheduled this morning
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying in rural east and southeast Lodi.
The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes using Evergreen 5-25 or DeltaGard between 6 and 7:30 a.m. today in a portion of rural west Lodi in the Guard Road and White Slough area west of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 12.
If weather prevents spraying today, it will be conducted between 6 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
For more information, or to view maps of the affected spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers