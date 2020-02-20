Six Lodi students from two schools are headed to Sacramento next month to show off their engineering skills at a statewide competition that challenges their minds and motor skills.
Tokay High School senior Benjamin Scott, junior Nicholas Hilleary, and sophomores Madison Gallardo and Taranjeet Bains took first place at the San Joaquin Delta VEX League tournament at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton on Feb. 9.
The quartet will now compete in the VEX Robotics State Championship in Sacramento on March 8. It will be the team’s first trip to the state championship after two previous attempts.
“I felt really good about (about winning),” Hilleary said Wednesday. “Our first year, we didn’t have a robot, and our second year we didn’t do really good. Now, we have something to show for it. We got the trophy and we’re going to the championship.”
The team’s robot, which they worked on for nearly six months before the league tournament, is designed with a tray equipped with two parallel conveyer belts that sweep up, or reel in 5.5-inch-across cubes in a game known as Tower Takeover.
The game is played in a 12-foot-by-12-foot enclosed field by two alliances of two teams. The objective is to score more points than the other alliance by placing plastic blocks in goal zones and elevated towers.
There are a total of 66 cubes of three colors — orange, green and purple — the teams must move in less than 2 minutes.
Alliances can place blocks in two of the four goal zones located in each corner of the field, or into the towers. There are seven towers located around the field, five of which are neutral in which anyone can place a block, and two of which are specific to each alliance.
Blocks are worth one point when placed in a goal zone, and teams can place as many as they can into them. When blocks are placed into a tower, they increase the value of the same-colored blocks in goal zones by one point each.
Hilleary was the team’s driver, and said while it seemed they were a shoe-in to win the whole thing, he kept it in his mind they might lose at anytime to keep from getting too over-confident.
Scott said there was a bit of anxiety toward the end of the tournament, when they were unsure which school would team up with them for an alliance.
“At the end of the last tournament we had an ally in mind, but we freaked out because they decided at the last minute not to join us,” he said. “So we had to design a plan to get them to be our ally.”
A first-seed team is allowed to ask another team to join them for a match, and if the invitee declines, they cannot accept an invite from another team. Tokay asked the second and third-seed teams to join them, both of whom declined the offer, and then could not accept invites from other teams, or each other.
In the end, the second-seed team — West High School of Tracy — joined Tokay for the final match.
If the team wins in Sacramento, they go on to the world championships, which will be held in Louisville on April 22-26.
“No matter what happens at the state championship we can be proud of ourselves, win or lose,” Gallardo said. “I hope we win because I’d really like to go to Kentucky.”
Their teacher Ryan Heinrich said the team worked hard to build their robot, and was proud of their effort.
“They spent two or three days a week building for six months,” he said. “Being this was their second time really competing, it’s a huge achievement to have won a tournament and now head to the state championships. It’s a testament to how much hard work they’ve put in.”
Many of the Tokay robotics team members began their journey at Lodi Middle School, under the direction of teacher Steve Box, whose eighth-graders Sean Goudie and Kevin Becerril were invited to the state championships as well.
Goudie and Becerril built a clawed robot that is able to grab the plastic boxes and stack them on top of each other, a machine they say no other team considered constructing.
The pair began the tournament as a third-seed team, but were able to make it to the finals, only to lose to Tokay and West High School of Tracy.
However, Box said because the boys were so highly ranked at the end of the competition, they were invited to compete in March.
It will be the first time Lodi Middle is represented in the state championships.
“It’s exciting for us, but it’s also great for the Tokay team to go,” Box said. “I’m happy for them. The Tokay team was with me four years ago when we started the program, so it’s heartwarming to see them as seniors now get this far.”
Goudie and Becerril spent a few months building their robot for the February tournament, and were a bit discouraged when their creation experienced some technical difficulties during a match.
“In our first match the (clawed) arm didn’t work,” Becerril said. “And some of the time the motor either didn’t work or it burnt out on us.”
After a few quick repairs between matches, the duo were able to get their robot working properly and earn a spot in the finals, much to their surprise.
They are a little hesitant about participating in the state championships next month.
“It was frustrating,” Goudie said of the last competition. “We were building (the robot) for multiple months and then play a two-minute match. We’re definitely surprised (at how we did), because with this robot, we didn’t think we stood a chance.”
The state championships will take place at Florin High School, 7956 Cottonwood Lane in Sacramento, on March 8.