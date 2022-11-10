The race for three open Galt City Council seats is a tight one, with Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu and Mayor Shawn Farmer currently in the top two spots with 5,200 votes counted.
Incumbent Rich Lozano is in a battle to remain on the council, sitting in fourth place but well within striking distance of catching Tom Silva, a Galt Joint Union Elementary School District trustee who is in third place.
Sandhu currently leads with 1,229 votes (23%) as of early Thursday, followed by Farmer (1,166), Silva (1,017), Lozano (987) and Tim Reed (801).
• In the contest to fill Silva's Area 2 seat on the school board, former Galt Mayor Lori Heuer has the lead with 190 votes (37%), followed by Katherine Harper (165) and Richard Estrada (154).
• In the closely watched Sacramento County Board of Supervisors race to fill the District 5 seat vacated by Don Nottoli, Pat Hume (14,786 votes, 52%) leads Jaclyn Moreno (13,233). Nottoli has represented the district since 1994.
• In the newly drawn State Senate District 6, Republican Roger Niello, a former assemblyman, leads Democrat Paula Villeszac, garnering 36,344 votes (53%) to Villeszac's 31,002.
