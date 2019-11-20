STOCKTON — In an effort to decrease the amount of littering, graffiti, illegal dumping and other blight-related issues, San Joaquin County has launched a program urging all of its residents to assist with clean-up activities.
During Tuesday’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting, county administrator staff unveiled the Clean San Joaquin program, focused on fostering beautification in all seven cities and unincorporated areas of the county.
The program kickoff included the introduction of www.cleansjc.org, a website that will allow county residents to help with beautification efforts, and the distribution of a brochure outlining Clean San Joaquin goals. In addition Tuesday’s unveiling involved approving a partnership with United Way and donation collections for funding the program.
Deputy county administrator Jolena Voorhis said www.cleansjc.org was scheduled to go live Wednesday morning.
The website will provide county residents with ways to report blight and debris issues, as well as information on how to donate to the program through the United Way.
Voorhis said when residents donate to the program, they will be directed to the United Way website, which will provide a list of charities that meet the mission of Clean San Joaquin.
A resident’s donation will be spent locally, Voorhis said, and the recipient organization will be a recognized 501c3 entity focused on addressing blight, homelessness, graffiti abatement, litter removal, illegal dumping and overall community cleanup.
There will also be links on www.cleansjc.org to volunteer and help clean up county roads and neighborhoods and sign up for email updates.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, complaints regarding litter, trash, weeds, fire hazards, homeless camps, illegal dumping and illegal cannabis activities have increased throughout the county.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, staff said the county’s public works department spent $1.2 million just on levee and road maintenance. Additionally, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office patrol budget was augmented by $100,000 to help with removing abandoned watercraft and debris from the river and Delta, staff said.
This is the first phase of the county’s Clean San Joaquin program, and the second phase will involve community and media outreach, Voorhis said.
The second phase is scheduled to get underway soon, and a third phase involving additional branding and promotion, she said.
The Clean San Joaquin working group, which includes supervisor Chuck Winn, Sheriff Pat Withrow, Montezuma Fire Protection District Chief Ed Martel and several county departments, has met twice over the last year to prepare the program, Voorhis said.
The working group will continue to meet and address cleanup issues as the phases roll out, she said.
Supervisor Tom Patti applauded the Clean San Joaquin Program, but suggested residents be able to make donations to groups and organizations that are not 501c3 nonprofits, such as the San Joaquin Delta Neighborhood Watch group.
During the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day in September, Patti said the group pulled 30 tons of garbage from county waterways. But because it is not a nonprofit organization, its $500 expense to clean up the river and delta were self-funded.
“There are mattresses and shopping carts and all kinds of garbage and trash in our water and on the side of the road, that need to be picked up on a consistent basis,” he said. “I’d like to see groups other than 501c3, that are out there day after day picking up debris, be considered for some of these donations.”
Voorhis said she would suggest the idea to the program’s working group when it meets again.
Winn, who represents Lodi as part of his District 4 constituency, said he was inspired by fellow supervisors Patti and Miguel Villapudua to help get the Clean San Joaquin program moving.
Patti helped the San Joaquin Delta Neighborhood Watch group clean waterways during Coastal Cleanup Day, and Villapudua has consistently helped with neighborhood clean-up efforts in his district, Winn said.
“We’ve been (cleaning up) as a board, but it’s also important to collaborate with the entire community and work to keep our neighborhoods clean,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities ahead of us, but this is just a start. This will give us the ability to improve other areas of the county, such as homelessness and weed abatement.”
Winn said several businesses around the county have already offered equipment to help begin cleaning neighborhoods, and the public works department is developing ideas for cost-effective weed management.
“I’m looking forward to the future with regard to what we can do,” he said. “I’ve spoken with leaders in other counties who are facing similar problems, and we can really be a model for other regions in the state to embrace.”