San Joaquin County Grand Jury recommends school districts improve security measures

The San Joaquin County Grand Jury released a not-so-favorable report on school safety this week, and is recommending that districts make improvements within a year.
The grand jury visited all 14 school districts in the county during the last year, and found that while many protocols have been established, there is no unified approach to school safety, it said.
Many of the Comprehensive School Safety Plans required by state law are “boilerplate” documents that are rarely specific to school sites, the grand jury said.
“Schools in San Joaquin County are safer because of recent efforts by school districts, but more can be done,” the grand jury said. “Districts can create more opportunities for meaningful involvement by parents, students, and staff in safety planning efforts. Parents/guardians can ask school officials about safety at their child’s school site.”
The grand jury added that law enforcement must be more involved in the process of development, implementation, and annual CSSP.
This includes participating in safety training or drills, building relationships with students and staff, and helping to create a culture of safety, it said.
In addition, the grand jury also found a lack of “meaningful” staff and student discussion regarding school safety, school sites where visitor check-ins were inconsistent, and where evacuation maps were either missing or lacking clarity. All 14 districts in the county, including Lodi Unified School District, were given a Dec. 15 deadline to receive input from teachers, staff, students, parents and first responders while updating their respective CSSPs, and then holding public meetings by Feb. 1.
By March 1, the grand jury said each school’s site plan should include a crime assessment, account for dangers unique to each site, address the needs of disabled students and include a description to reunite families during emergencies.
The grand jury also recommended that law enforcement agencies, including Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, collaborate on CSSPs and approve them by Dec 16.
Lodi Unified said it appreciated the grand jury’s investigation into school safety, and detailed a number of security efforts it had undertaken over the years.
Those efforts include enclosing campuses with fences, and requiring visitors to check in at the front office and be screened through its Raptor Visitor Control System.
The district said each site is equipped with surveillance cameras that are monitored by staff, and each school conducts quarterly lockdown trainings to prepare for emergencies.
In addition, the district retains an expert safety and security consultant who reviews all measures at school sites and makes recommendations.
And in recent years, the district implemented its anonymous reporting system via saysomething.net, which allows parents and students to report potential safety concerns.
“We also value our strong working relationships with our three local law enforcement agencies and our committed School Resource Officers, the district said. “Any opportunity to increase our safety efforts is vital to our district. We will continue to look into additional safety efforts, pursuant to the findings in the grand jury’s report.”
