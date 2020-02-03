SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY — The National Weather Service has released an urgent freeze warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley.
A cold air mass over the Valley will result in low morning temperatures with three to five hours of sub-freezing temperatures today.
The NWS warns the cold air mass could harm or damage crops and plants sensitive to freezing temperatures.
— Oula Miqbel
Poetry reading to be at the Lodi Public Library
LODI — Lodi public library will host Poetry Open Mic Night on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
The Open Mic Night is open to all sharing original pieces.
This event is free and open to the public. To learn more visit the Lodi Public Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com /Lodi Public Library /.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn about growing avocados on Monday
LODI — Lodi Library Public Library will host a Master Food Preserver class focused on growing avocados in the Central Valley on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the community room, 201 W. Locust St.
The class will focus on the temperatures and soil types needed to grow avocados successfully. The Master Gardeners will be sharing methods and tips for a successful avocado harvest.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers.
Seating is limited and all people interested in reserving a seat must register by calling 209-953-6100 or by visiting sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/ to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
Teachers College to host Preview Day
The Teachers College of San Joaquin is holding Preview Day on Feb. 8 at 2721 Transworld Drive in Stockton for prospective students interested in learning about the college and how it can help them start or expand their career in education.
In addition to providing information about TCSJ's teaching credential programs, Preview Day will be a resource for current teachers interested in pursuing a master’s degree in education or becoming an administrator.
The event will consist of a continental breakfast, information sessions, a question-and-answer panel with current students and alumni, vendor tables, and mock classes.
Those interested in attending Preview Day should RSVP online at https://teacherscollegesj.edu/Home/PreviewDay.
— Wes Bowers
Tokay to host Eighth Grade Parent Night
Tokay High School will host its annual Eighth Grade Parent Night on Feb. 19, at 1111 West Century Blvd. Parent night is for the families of next year’s freshmen to learn what Tokay High School has to offer. There will be presentations from students, teachers, club advisors, program directors and coaches.
Counselors and administrators will also be on hand to answer questions. The program will be held in Tokay’s cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Following the brief program, parents and students will have the opportunity to visit booths and displays.
For more information, call 209-331-7990 ext. 340014.
— Wes Bowers