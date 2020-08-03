- 11,885 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 180 deaths. 234 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 72 in intensive care. 10,715 are considered "recovered" (see note below). ZIP code data was last updated Friday; at that time, 834 cases were in the 95240 ZIP code and 270 were in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi.
- 10,122 cases in Sacramento County. There have been 145 deaths. 262 patients are currently hospitalized, including 83 in intensive care. 7,406 have "likely recovered." Of the total cases, 396 are within Galt city limits, 26 are in Isleton and 1,270 are in unincorporated county areas.
- 125 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 96 have recovered.
- 135 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 84 have been released from isolation. 11 are currently hospitalized.
- 9,221 cases in Stanislaus County, with 112 deaths. 8,067 have recovered.
- 11,846 cases in Alameda County, with 189 deaths. 198 are currently hospitalized.
- 8,033 cases in Contra Costa County, with 127 deaths. 100 are currently hospitalized.
- 514,901 total cases in California, with 9,388 deaths.
- 4,711,323 cases in the United States, with 155,366 deaths. 1,513,446 have recovered.
- 18,178,736 cases worldwide, with 691,303 deaths. 10,836,439,964 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:00 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Editor's note: San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”
•••
COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.