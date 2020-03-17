Even before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency last week, Buy 4 Less manager Lisa Haupt said the rush on groceries and sanitary products had exploded.
“It’s been crazy since Thursday,” she said Monday morning. “We’re trying to restock our shelves today.”
The small, family-owned business located at 401 W. Lockeford St. has been a grocery store catering mostly to the surrounding neighborhood for more than 20 years.
But since late last week, the store has seen an increase in customers from all over town, with people stocking up on water, toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Haupt said the increased volume in clientele has been due largely to the fact that larger stores in Lodi have already run out of sanitary items in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the rush to hoard groceries isn’t limited to toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“We ran out of Top Ramen, Cup O’ Noodles, Hamburger Helper, and things like that on the first day,” Haupt said.
She said it is unknown when the store might restock certain items, as all is dependent on the store’s distributors, who also have other businesses to which they deliver. Haupt said she was hoping to have many items restocked this week.
Due to the panic and hoarding of particular products, Haupt said the store has now implemented a two-item limit on toilet paper.
“Hand sanitizer, we can’t put a limit on because it’s completely gone,” she said. “Water, we have a lot of gallon containers of that, so there is no limit yet.”
With the increase in the amount of customers shopping at Buy 4 Less, Haupt said employees have also been cleaning nearly everything in the store, including checkout stands and shopping carts, after every patron leaves.
A manager at the Save Mart Supermarket at 501 W. Lodi Avenue said her store also had to institute a two-item limit per person and family on items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Shelves that once held all kinds of paper products, including toilet paper, napkins and paper towels, have been bare since at least Friday.
Even baby wipes have sold out, the manager said, adding staff was also wiping down their checkstands and carts after every use.
Lodi resident Judee Whyte went shopping on Saturday for basic household essentials and found the shelves containing toilet paper and cleaning at the Save Mart on Lodi Avenue, as well as next door at the Rite Aid, to be bare.
“People are buying baby wipes,” she said. “I hope if they flush them they don’t get problems with their sewer.”
Whyte said she had plenty of toilet paper, as the family stocked up a while ago.
Michael Lutz was also shopping at Save Mart on Saturday. He was shocked so many Lodians had run to the store to stock up on essentials everyone needs. He encouraged people to leave something for others.
“Just everyday things for good cleanliness, I think a lot of people are going to the extreme,” he said. “Just get what you need.”
Haupt and the Save Mart manager said their store hours haven’t changed to accommodate the rush for groceries, but larger stores like the Walmart SuperCenter at 1601 South Lower Sacramento Road have shifted closing times.
In a media statement posted on Walmart’s corporate website, executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith said store hours across the nation were being changed from 24/7 operation to opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. until further notice.
Stores currently operating under more reduced hours — if they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m. — will keep their current hours of operation, she said.
The Walmart SuperCenter in Lodi was previously a 24-hour business.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Smith said in the statement. “As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.”
Target chief executive officer Brian Cornell issued a media statement over the weekend noting that each location’s payroll hours will be increased so employees can clean all surfaces inside the store.
“This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes,” he said. “Like many others, we’re taking guidance from the CDC, which recommends regular cleaning as one of the most important preventative measures we can take. And, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve temporarily stopped food sampling in our stores.”
In addition, Cornell said they are focusing their efforts on in-demand services such as Order Pickup and Drive Up.
He said staff at all locations are working to ensure products are available when customers need them, as well, and that the company has limited the number of certain items for purchase.
“As demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible,” he said.
Vivek Sankaran, president and chief executive officer of Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, said in media statement on the company’s website that employees have increased the frequency in which surfaces in all departments and restrooms are cleaned.
In addition, he said cart wipes and sanitizer stations have been installed in various locations throughout all the company’s sites.
“In many markets, we are asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items like hand sanitizers and household cleaners to help ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need,” he said. “We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can.”