The City of Lodi will hold workshops next week seeking the public’s input on housing, equity, health and environmental issues as part of a state mandate that environmental justice policies be incorporated into general plans.

The public will have a chance to provide input at workshops on Monday, June 5, 6 p.m., at the LOEL Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St., and again on Thursday, June 8, 5 p.m., at the Lodi Farmer’s Market on South School Street. A third workshop will be held at the June 29 farmer’s market.