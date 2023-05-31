The City of Lodi will hold workshops next week seeking the public’s input on housing, equity, health and environmental issues as part of a state mandate that environmental justice policies be incorporated into general plans.
The public will have a chance to provide input at workshops on Monday, June 5, 6 p.m., at the LOEL Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St., and again on Thursday, June 8, 5 p.m., at the Lodi Farmer’s Market on South School Street. A third workshop will be held at the June 29 farmer’s market.
In September of 2016, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 1000, which requires cities and counties with disadvantaged communities to incorporate an “Environmental Justice Element” into their general plans.
Lodi city planner Cynthia Marsh said environmental justice is the response to the tendency of low-income and racial minority communities bearing a disproportionate burden of hazardous or degraded environments than the general population. Those hazardous or degraded environments could be freeways, landfills, hazardous waste facilities, and poor working conditions, among other factors.
Marsh said the law requires general plans to address pollution exposure; access to public facilities; safe and sanitary housing; physical activity and recreational opportunities; unique compounded health risks; and community engagement in the public-decision making process in disadvantage areas.
Under SB 1000, cities and counties can incorporate environmental justice policies into their general plans either as a standalone element or into the existing general plan elements.
As part of the housing element and general plan updates, Lodi will be creating a standalone environmental justice element.
The city’s housing element provides an assessment of current and future housing needs, and identifies opportunities for and constraints on housing production. It also establishes goals, policies, and programs to meet those needs, as well as updates city practices and regulations to reflect new state laws, such as SB 1000.
According to the state, “disadvantaged communities” means an area identified by the California Environmental Protection Agency or a low-income area that is disproportionately affected by environmental pollution and other hazards that can lead to negative health effects, exposure, or environmental degradation.
A “low-income area” is one with “household incomes at or below 80 percent of the statewide median income or with household incomes at or below the threshold designated as low income by the Department of Housing and Community Development,” according to the state.
In recent weeks, City of Lodi officials have discussed the amount of low-income housing that currently exists and is needed to meet Regional Housing Needs Assessment requirements.
Lodi’s allocation currently totals 3,909 units, which includes 941 very low income and 591 low income dwellings.
Housing needs through the RHNA are identified in eight-year cycles, Lodi’s current cycle — its sixth — will end in 2031.
The city will also be updating the safety and conservation elements of the general plan this year.
The purpose of the safety element is to reduce the risk of death, injuries, property damage, and economic and social dislocation resulting from fires, floods, drought, earthquakes, landslides, climate change, and other potential hazards in the community.
Safety topics addressed include evacuation routes, flood and fire hazards, emergency shelters, emergency response services, and emergency communication programs.
The conservation element establishes goals and policies for the preservation, enhancement, and management of a jurisdiction’s natural resources, including agricultural and soil resources, biological resources, cultural and historic resources, hydrology and water quality, energy and climate change, and air quality.
Workshops to discuss the safety and conservation elements have not been scheduled.
Public review of the housing element update is planned for early summer, with public hearings at Lodi City Council meetings scheduled for the winter.
The city also announced Tuesday it will be launching its own Hometown Microloan Program for startups and microbusinesses with a maximum of 10 employees.
The program will offer business loans to eligible business startups, sole proprietors and very small businesses who have not been able to receive or afford a loan from a traditional lender, the city said.
Interested businesses must be owned by Lodi residents, and must be located within the city limits.
The workshop will be held June 6, from 9-11 a.m. in City Council Chambers, 305 W. Pine St.
