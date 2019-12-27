LODI — The Lodi Public Library offers online resources with a new job-seeking website, Brainfuse Adult Learning Center. The website connects job seekers with live expert resume writing support, interview tips, resume templates and live coaching for interviews.
Brainfuse also provides additional learning tools for Microsoft Office. The website also provides several practice tests for people taking U.S. Citizenship tests, General Educational Development (GED), High School Equivalency Test and the Test Assessing Secondary Completion.
For more information, visit library.lodi.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
Celebrate 2020 at Harrah’s in Ione
IONE — Harrah’s Northern California will host a New Year’s Eve party with gaming promotions, festive parties and brand-new activations at Harrah’s Northern California, 4640 Coal Mine Rd, Ione. Harrah’s Northern California boasts 950 slot machines, 20 tables games, three fast-casual dining concepts, and Louie Oliver’s Restaurant. Louie Oliver’s Restaurant will have a special menu for the holiday.
The New Year’s Eve Dinner special menu is $50 and will be served from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. To make a reservation, call 209-790-4554.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. County seeks volunteers for boards
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Assessment Appeals Board — one second regular member.
• Behavioral Health Board — one general interest representative.
• Children’s Services Coordinating Commission — one community member.
• Stockton Port Commisison — one commissioner.
The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 10, 2020.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications, received on or before the deadline, at the Feb. 11 meeting. Appointments to the Stockton Port Commission will be made following public interviews.
All members appointed by the board will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications for all positions are available at the Clerk of the Board office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. For more information, email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Family Resource and Referral Center gives to families in need
STOCKTON — Family Resource and Referral Center of San Joaquin was able to provide over 400 gifts to 160 families last week through funding from various businesses and community partners. This is the third year FRRC held seasonal give away for children and families.
The center administers child care and nutritional resources and conducts workshops an effective practices of child-rearing, child care and child safety.
During the giveaway, each child received personalized presents, including age-appropriate toys, books and stuffed animals.
Families who dialed 211 for holiday support were also connected to community resources and programs such as food pantries, warming centers, and utility payment assistance programs.
— Oula Miqbel