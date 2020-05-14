Reverend Nelson Rabell has several migrant workers in his congregation at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi.
Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Rabell said he was approached by many of these workers who feared for their safety in the local vineyards, orchards and fields.
According to Rabell, many of his parishioners claimed their employers were not providing enough soap, disinfectant and personal protective equipment on the job, or enforcing social distancing guidelines to ensure their safety from COVID-19.
By the beginning of May, Rabell was able to bring about three dozen faith leaders and community representatives together to draft a letter urging local winemakers to demand their grape suppliers provide more protection to migrant workers.
“The point we’re trying to make is that employees want to remain healthy, and there is a social responsibility expected from those who benefit most from migrant workers,” Rabell said.
The letter was supported by members of Breakthrough Project of Lodi, as well as members of the Stockton Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, among other advocates from around the state, and was sent via email to many local wineries, Rabell said in a press release over the weekend.
The coalition has asked winemakers to ensure workers in the vineyard have the tools necessary to remain healthy and minimize potential spread of COVID-19; provide necessary supplies such as disinfectant, hand sanitizer, wipes and paper towels, soap, hand washing stations, and clean drinking water stations; as well as more flexibility and accessibility to paid sick leave for those showing symptoms.
“Needless to say this pandemic has altered our daily living and your businesses in ways we are just starting to comprehend and it has pushed us to place the safety and health of all individuals on the frontlines of our economy first,” the letter reads. “This includes the migrant farm workers that are essential to the continuity and growth of your wine production. It has come to our attention that many of your grape farms and that of your suppliers have not adequately adapted to our new reality as suggested by the CDC.”
A second email was sent to about 50 wineries, Rabell said, inviting them to an open dialogue about the issues and concerns raised by the workers. He said only a handful responded, and with apprehension to the claims made against them.
Amy Blagg, executive director of the Lodi District Grape Growers Association, said while she had seen the coalition’s letter, not many of the organization’s members had.
She said the association and its members take employee safety very seriously throughout the year, as seasonal training seminars are conducted throughout the appellation and a Farm Safety Day is held every spring just before the harvest season.
The current pandemic, she said, has only heightened the awareness to make sure all employees are protected.
“This is a very unique time for everyone,” she said. “Safety guidelines and rules are changing every day, but we’ve done a lot to keep members abreast of what’s going on in our industry and what is different, so they can take that information to their workers and make sure they are safe.”
Blagg said she and her staff regularly monitor alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for any changes to safety guidelines. Updates are sent to members frequently during the week, she said.
In addition, the LDGGA has been working with the San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to see how it can go above and beyond what the CDA and OSHA are asking of employers.
She said the majority, if not all members, have taken steps to ensure enough soap, sanitizer and disinfectant is available to workers both in the field and indoors, as well as personal protective equipment.
“In vineyards, social distancing is something we’re pretty well set up for,” she said. “Vines are in rows 10 feet apart, and it’s usually one person to a machine like a harvester. Nothing would really necessitate individuals needing to be right next to each other.”
Amy Wolfe, president and chief executive officer of AgSafe, said when the pandemic began in early March, her organization posted guidelines and regulations issued by the CDC and OSHA on its website, www.agsafe.org.
Along with guidelines from the two agencies, AgSafe has posted a variety of resources for both employers and employees in the industry, including links to the California Labor Commissioner regarding family and sick leave; a sample injury and illness program created by Napa Valley Grapegrowers; and information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury regarding the Paycheck Protection Program.
AgSafe, a Modesto-based advocacy organization that provides health and safety education to the agricultural industry, has also posted webinars and videos — in both English and Spanish — with information about workers’ compensation, sick and family leave, handwashing and sanitizing, and reporting concerns to OSHA during the pandemic.
Wolfe said employers are also encouraged to have at least one employee of a field crew act as supervisor to make sure workers are following guidelines and are provided the proper equipment to remain healthy and safe.
“Our industry is vigilant about caring for its workforce all the time, not just during a pandemic,” Wolfe said. “We’re always mindful of making sure employees are taking advantage of resources available to them, and we always strive to ensure everyone goes home every day both healthy and whole.”
The coalition was aware of the CDC and OSHA information AgSafe has provided on its website, Rabell said, but noted that many times, it is not enough to ensure an employee’s safety.
“Sometimes they don’t get followed,” he said. “I read the OSHA and CDC guidelines, and they are very good and thorough. But what we want is to make sure they are followed. That’s why we asked winemakers to ask their suppliers these rules are enforced.”
Rabell said after he sent the letter to wineries, many of the migrant workers in his congregation said some additional protections had been provided, and he hopes more members of the agricultural industry follow suit.
While coalition members are constantly meeting with migrant workers to make sure requests for more protections are being met, Rabell said at this point there are no further plans to reach out to local winemakers.
“When you think about what it takes to improve conditions for these workers, it’s really not that much money,” he said. “Of the wineries who responded to our letter, right now we’re just asking them to keep an eye on this. Hopefully more employers will do the same.”