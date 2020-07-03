- 4,474 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 55 deaths. 128 patients are currently hospitalized. 2,222 have recovered. ZIP code data has not been updated since Thursday; at that time, there were 301 total cases in the 95240 ZIP code and 106 in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 34 total cases in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; 14 in the 95237 ZIP code, which includes Lockeford; 7 in the 95632 ZIP code, which includes rural Galt; and 132 in the 95212 ZIP code, which includes Morada. To view additional data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 3,559 cases in Sacramento County, including 133 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 10 in Isleton, and 456 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 69 deaths. 1,842 have likely recovered.
- 53 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 18 have recovered.
- 26 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 12 have recovered.
- 2,531 cases in Stanislaus County, with 44 deaths. 2,051 have recovered.
- 6,472 cases in Alameda County, with 140 deaths.
- 3,432 cases in Contra Costa County, with 79 deaths.
- 250,514 cases in California, with 6,315 deaths.
- 2,793,022 cases in the United States, with 129,405 deaths. 790,404 have recovered.
- 11,037,625 cases worldwide, with 523,898 deaths. 5,834,837 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.