New computers and boosted internet connections can’t solve all the challenges that come with distance learning. Some students don’t have the various supplies needed to supplement their education, so GOT Kids, a nonprofit foundation with a mission of supporting children in the Lodi Unified School District, turned to an old yet reliable connection for help — the community.
On Saturday, GOT Kids held a work day for its “Keep Kids Connected” campaign. Volunteers and board members spread out amongst 10 tables at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Lodi to assemble 1,600 packets containing school supplies that will assist students with virtual learning.
“There are a lot of kids that don’t have school supplies, and so this is a way to get them out to the students,” GOT Kids Executive Director Lynn Aebi said.
The packets were broken down into two categories — kindergarten through second grade and third through 12th. The envelopes contained school supplies such as pencils, pencil sharpeners, jumbo chalk, writing pads and a dry erase pen. The packets for the older students also contained a paddleball game to encourage staying active.
The supplies will be distributed to Lodi Unified students through the lunch pick-up program, said Ron Freitas, a LUSD trustee and past president of GOT Kids.
LUSD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Nicols-Washer was putting together packets for the younger students at her table on Saturday.
“This is a lot of fun, it’s really exciting to see the community donated a lot of funds for this, and we have a lot of volunteers,” Nichols-Washer said. “A lot of kids don’t have school supplies at home, so this is really important to get them out there so they can do their distance learning.”
GOT kids was formed in 2012 with a mission of extending learning experiences for students attending Lodi Unified schools. The foundation funds various programs, including providing clothing and supplies to homeless and low-income students, educational class trips and extracurricular programs. GOT Kids also supports the World of Wonders Science Museum’s World of Wonders on Wheels program and the Mokelumne Current, a collaborative publishing effort focusing on the local watershed.
With the pandemic limiting public gatherings, the foundation is looking for new revenue streams in light of event cancellations. The Dancin’ on Dynamite event that was scheduled for September has already been canceled and it’s likely that the annual crab feed — the foundation’s largest fundraiser — will also be nixed, Aebi said.
Whether or not the events go on, there is still a need, and that’s what spurred the foundation’s Keep Kids Connected campaign.
“During these times we have had to become extremely creative with our efforts and nearly start from square one on many opportunities for learning and support for students along with the fundraising options,” said Taylor Diede, president of GOT Kids.
Since its inception, the foundation has given back $500,000 to students to complement their educational experience.