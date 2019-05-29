Tokay High’s Valedictorian Jasmin Gill aims for medical career

In recognition of her accomplishments over the past four years, Jasmin Gill was named valedictorian for Tokay High School Class of 2019.
“It feels pretty exciting,” Gill said. “I was nervous and everything, but I feel honored because of everyone’s help to get me to where I am today.”
In addition to graduating with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.8095, Gill participated in many clubs and activities such as the National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation and Key Club. She also played tennis, ran track and field and served on the NorCAL Science Festival Planning Committee.
Gill also competed in the science bowl, winning regionals her sophomore year which would become her most memorable experience along with traveling to Washington, D.C. for nationals.
Although she was accepted to Yale with a full scholarship, Gill decided to study at University of California, Davis, where she plans to major in public health before pursuing a master’s degree and then a career in the medical field.
In her response to a questionnaire sent by the News-Sentinel, Gill thanked numerous people for contributing to her success.
“I would like to thank my parents for always putting education first (whether it was late night outings for projects or snacks while studying) and my siblings for helping me relax when I was stressed out,” Gill wrote. “My teachers also made learning fun through their wonderful passion for teaching.”
As she looks toward her own future, Gill offered a piece of advice to next year’s freshmen class at Tokay High School.
“Don’t think too much about Mr. Woo’s class being hard, and do all your homework,” Gill said.