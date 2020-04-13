Needham Elementary demolished

Demolition crews were at Needham Elementary School Monday morning to begin removing the campus’ “old building” on the eastern side of 420 S. Pleasant St. as part of a renovation project funded by Measure U.
“The building has been deemed unusable by us as a school district,” Lodi Unified School District chief business officer Leonard Kahn said. “It’s also not compliant with earthquake code. Even if we were not a school district, it would cost millions to be retrofitted.”
According to Measure U budget documents on the district’s website, work approved for the project includes a new multi-purpose room, kitchen and fitness room, and new drop-off area on Church Street with new concrete walkways, and a new classroom building with five typical classrooms and one pre-school room.
In addition, work also includes new electrical mains and upgrades, a new fire alarm system and emergency lighting, as well as a new public address and emergency communication system, among other improvements.
The total budget, according to documents, is estimated at more than $14.1 million.
Crews spent the prior two weeks removing all asbestos and lead by hand before demolishing the building, Kahn said.
Approved by Lodi voters in 2016, Measure U authorizes the district to issue $281 million in general obligation bonds for 31 renovation and modernization products.
It is unknown when work at Needham will be completed, as the district has only awarded contracts for demolition and underground improvements so far, Kahn said.