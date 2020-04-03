In an effort to get a Lodi church to comply with a shelter-in-place mandate, San Joaquin County Public Health Services has issued an order closing the building it uses for services.
Dr. Maggie Park, interim Public Health Officer, announced the closure at Bethel Open Bible Church late Friday afternoon as her agency reported 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the county.
“It’s unfortunate we have to go to these lengths when the threat of COVID-19 is so clear,” Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said. “It is gratifying, however, to see other churches in Lodi understand their responsibility to protect public health by suspending in-person gatherings.”
Bethel Open Bible Church canceled all services at its 760 S. Ham Lane location on March 15. The church leases the building to Cross Culture Christian Center, which had been meeting for services inside, defying orders from both Public Health Services and Gov. Gavin Newsom to shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, Escondido attorney Dean Broyles, who represents the CCCC, issued a cease and desist letter against the City of Lodi and the Lodi Police Department after officers interrupted the church’s March 25 service.
The church has claimed the shelter-in-place orders violate its First Amendment rights regarding religious freedom.
The shelter-in-place orders issued by the governor and county urge residents to stay home as much as possible, unless they are ‘essetial workers’ or need to leave the house for ‘essential services’ such as groceries and medical appointments.
Churches are not considered essential services in either of the orders.
Whiler other churches in Lodi have transitioned to online services to reach out to congregations, CCCC Pastor John Duncan said in an email to the News-Sentinel that his Christian faith commands him to meet with his congregation publicly, and that online service don’t "cut it biblically."
Lodi police officers posted a public nuisance order on the front doors of the church on April 1 in another effort to persuade the congregation not to meet publicly.
Duncan later said he would continue to hold services in the building.
Jeff Hood, spokesman for the city, said the closure will not affect the childcare service Bethel Open Bible Church provides for essential workers and first responders.