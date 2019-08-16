Lodi’s city attorney proud of her service

At times, Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said it does not feel like it has been five years since she stepped into her current role.
“Five years has gone by so quickly,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine, but then I think about all the work we’ve accomplished in that time. It’s been a tremendous experience.”
The accomplishments Magdich noted included placing three tax measures on local ballots, one of which — Measure L — passed in 2016. That measure enacted a less than 1 cent sales tax to fund general city services.
She also cited the city’s transition to district voting for council members as another accomplishment of which she is most proud.
The city had long let all voters cast ballots for all council council members when each seat was up for election.
That form of election for city leaders changed in 2018, and council members are now chosen by constituents in the districts in which they reside.
“Being a city attorney — anywhere, not just in Lodi — was never on my radar,” Magdich said. “But now, I think it’s the best thing that’s happened to me, both professionally and personally.”
Born in San Diego County, Magdich was raised in Oceanside and graduated from the University of Pacific with a bachelor’s degree in Pre-law Studies and History in the early 1990s.
She then earned a Juris Doctorate from UOP’s McGeorge School of Law in 1996. A year later, she became a member of the California State Bar and practiced at private law firms in Sacramento and Stockton before becoming Lodi’s deputy city attorney in 2004.
Magdich was appointed city attorney in 2014, replacing Steve Schwabauer, who became Lodi’s City Manager.
She admitted when she was first appointed, she was unsure of her ability to fulfill the duties and expectations of leading a city department.
But as five years passed, she said she became confident in her role. She said she loves working with her colleagues at city hall, who are an excellent team.
Outside of Lodi City Hall, Magdich sits on a number of boards and committees, including the California Joint Powers Risk Management Authority, which oversees financial and insurance issues for 21 cities, public safety agencies and self insurance fund organizations.
In addition, she serves on the board of the Northern California Power Agency, a consortium of locally owned electric utilities.
She is a past president of the UOP Alumni Association and currently sits on the school’s advisory search committee to recruit and hire a new president.
She also sits on St. Mary’s High School’s board of directors — where her two daughters will be sophomores this year — and is one of the editors of the California Municipal Law Handbook.
In 2014, she was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court; the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit; and the United States District Court, Eastern and Northern Districts of California.
While the cost of law school may seem expensive for a lot of young women, or the thought of a few more years in school is discouraging, Magdich said those interested in pursuing a legal career should not give up on their dreams.
“You have to like what you do, because you’re going to do it a minimum of 40 hours a week,” she said. “If you’re not happy in any career, it impacts not only your work and professional life, but your personal life and relationships as well.”