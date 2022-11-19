Tech giant teams with nonprofit to give locals residents an early Thanksgiving feast

Amazon volunteer Manny Amaya helps a Lodi resident take a box of Thanksgiving food to her car Friday.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Dozens of underprivileged and low-income Lodi residents received an early Thanksgiving gift Friday, courtesy of Amazon Prime Air and Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin.

For the second year in a row, the Internet giant donated 100 pre-packed boxes filled with commonly needed items to feed families during the Thanksgiving holiday.