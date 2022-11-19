Dozens of underprivileged and low-income Lodi residents received an early Thanksgiving gift Friday, courtesy of Amazon Prime Air and Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin.
For the second year in a row, the Internet giant donated 100 pre-packed boxes filled with commonly needed items to feed families during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those items included marshmallows, potatoes, yams, pies, macaroni and cheese and mushrooms, among other foods.
In addition, a $25 gift card to a local supermarket was included that can be used for turkey, or any other food item or Thanksgiving necessity.
Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Banke said 100 families lined up at CPFSJ's Lodi Family Resource Center located at 100 E. Pine St. last year. Turnout was expected to be similar Friday.
"This year, food scarcity is a big focus on some of the community investments that we're making, especially with inflation and rising costs," Banke said. "So there are a lot of families here in the San Joaquin Valley that just don't have access to ways to put food on the table."
This is one of several partnerships Amazon Prime Air has formed with local non-profit organizations.
Last summer, the company donated drones, LEGO kits and Fire television sets to the Lodi Boys & Girls Club to provide hands-on learning in topics ranging from Newton’s laws and robotics to electronics and circuitry.
"CPFSJ is just always a beacon of resources for San Joaquin families here," Banke said. "So partnering with them just made sense. They already work with these families day in and day out, providing so many different serves. Working with them to reach these families directly, so they know to come and pick up their meal kits, was really a seamless process."
Family resource center community development manager Lyndsay Nuss said Amazon has had a long standing relationship with CPFSJ, donating a variety of items and food to locations throughout the county.
She said for the Lodi families CPFSJ serves, the donations are huge benefits.
"Knowing just the need our families in the community have because of food scarcity, we knew it would be something that would really benefit them," Nuss said. "So we love doing this with Amazon. Our families love it, and we're able to engage the families that are already seeking our services, getting employment or getting into those safety net services that they need for their families."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.