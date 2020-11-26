LODI — Every year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving back to the community through donations. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation to encourage a spirit of giving and fight the commercialization and consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s since become a global movement.
209Giving gathers nonprofits from throughout the local area to a “one-stop” website where community members can support their causes. This year, fundraisers are collecting donations for the Lodi Community Arts Center, Changing Faces Theater Company, the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin, and several other organizations.
To donate, visit www.209gives.org.
— K. Cathey
Calivirgin donates olive oil to food charities
LODI — Calivirgin, Lodi-based olive oil producer, is giving back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis with a donation of 900 gallons of extra virgin olive oil to help the Farmlink Project and Off Their Plate, two local food charities.
“2020 has thrown us all for a loop,” said Julie Coldani of Calivirgin. “We feel thankful to be in a position to be able to donate to those in need. We appreciate charities such as The Farmlink Project and Off Their Plate for stepping up to help make this all possible.”
The Farmlink Project is a nonprofit grassroots movement that connects farms with food banks to feed those in need while supporting essential jobs. They collect surplus produce from farms and suppliers and fundraise to pay transportation costs in order to deliver fresh food to communities in need.
Off Their Plate provides an economic lifeline to restaurants hard hit by the pandemic. The organization is currently working with restaurants and community centers to keep restaurant employee working and feed homeless and at-risk families and individuals.
— K. Cathey
Film about Chickasaw storyteller to air in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO — “Bearer of the Morning,” a Chickasaw Nation Productions documentary from the Chickasaw Heritage Series, will air in Sacramento over the next week via cable, streaming services and online.
The one-hour film follows Mary “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher, a Chickasaw storyteller and world-renowned performer who works to preserve and share traditional Native American stories.
In Sacramento County, customers will be able to view the documentary on Comcast, AT&T U-Verse’s channel 14, and Consolidated Communications’ channel 18. “Bearer of the Morning” will air at 9 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Friday, and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Apple TV+ and Roku will allow access to the documentary via streaming. Look for “Access Sacramento” while using the streaming services. To view the documentary with Access Sacramento online, visit www.access sacramento.org.
To purchase a DVD or Blu-ray copy, visit www.chickasawfilms.com. For lesson plans to go with the film, visit www.chickasaw.net/AtHome.
— K. Cathey
CDFA seeks Farm to School program input
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture Office of Farm to Fork is now seeking public comments regarding the 2021 Farm to School Incubator grant program’s request for applications.
The funding for the grant program was made available by the Budget Act of 2020, which includes a $10 million one-time General Fund allocation for the 2020-21 fiscal year and $1.5 million annually thereafter for CDFA to establish the program.
The Farm to School Incubator grant program will award competitive grants to support innovative local and regional farm-to-school projects in nutrition education and sustainable food production.
Written comments should be submitted via email to cafarmtofork@cdfa.ca.gov. Please include “Farm to School Stakeholder Comments” in the subject line of the email.
— Special to the News-Sentinel