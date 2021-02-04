LODI — Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lodi police responded to the report of a man with a rifle in his vehicle on the 400 block of West Lockeford Street.
Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Lodi resident Jason Woods pushing his vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, the Lodi Police Department said.
Officers contacted Woods, and observed the rifle in the back seat of the vehicle, police said. A further search of the vehicle found illicit drugs in his possession, police said.
Woods was arrested on suspicion of various drugs and weapons charges, police said.
— Wes Bowers
San Mateo woman arrested for prostitution
LODI — On Tuesday, Lodi police detectives conducted an investigation at the Arona Massage, located at 1721 S. Cherokee Lane after receiving complaints of prostitution at the business.
A 48-year-old woman from San Mateo was arrested on suspicion of prostitution, and detectives requested the department’s Victim Witness unit respond to provide her with resources. It is unknown at this time if the incident is related to human trafficking, police said.
The department encourages residents to cal the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 if they suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District to hold board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom. Those who want to view the meeting may call the district office prior to the broadcast to request a link. To provide public comment, email lfalconwid@gmail.com by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Any submissions received after that may not be read, but will be included as a part of the record.
— Wes Bowers
Regional water management plan update approved
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The Greater San Joaquin County Regional Water Coordinating Committee announced this week that it has adopted a significant update to the 2014 Integrated Regional Water Management Plan covering most of San Joaquin County. More than $6.5 million in state grant funding will be available to the region to support water management projects identified in the IRWMP which meet California Department of Water Resources requirements.
As part of the update, two projects were approved by both the GSJCRWCC and DWR, one of which is a new generator for the Rancho San Joaquin Maintenance District consisting of 52 residential properties. The proposed $400,000 community project will install a new emergency generator at one of the well pumps to provide continued water service during power outages.
The second project, still under review, is a $1.4 million plan to improve water quality, increase fire protection and enhance the stormwater drainage system in Thornton. The area’s water system has levels of manganese, which has caused discolored and odorous water. The proposed water construction project will improve water movement within the system and is expected to result in increased water quality and will significantly reduce the need for maintenance crews to flush the system, which will in turn, decrease system operating costs. Additionally, the project will provide fire protection benefits to the community.
For more information, visit www.esjirwm.org.
— Wes Bowers
Redistricting Advisory Committee seeks representatives
STOCKTON — Last week, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, after a public discussion on establishing a timeline and options for the decennial supervisorial redistricting process, adopted a “Redistricting Advisory Committee” as it provides the most transparency and public participation input process.
The RAC will make recommendations on district boundaries for the board. There will be a total of 10 members representing a broad array of community interest throughout the county. To that end, two members from each district will be able to represent those interests. As a part of the process, a number of public hearings and workshops will be held between the Redistricting Advisory Committee and the Board of Supervisors to engage in that significant public input process.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 26, and candidates will be considered on March 23.
If appointed, appointees are required to submit a Form 700 – Statement of Economic Interest.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers for boards
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 26. The board will consider qualified applications at its March 23 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Assessment Appeals Board No. 2 — One first alternate and one second alternate.
- Community Action Board — One fourth supervisoral district representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One community representative, one consumer representative, one discretionary representative and one public agency representative.
- Harmony Grove Church Advisory Council — One member.
- Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative.
- San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee — One agricultural/industry representative and one environmental interest group alternate.
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — One member.
- Workforce Development Board — One at-large representative of local business.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers