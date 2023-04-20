LODI — The Lodi Police Department invites the public to its first Women’s Recruitment Event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at 215 W. Elm St., Lodi.
Statistically, women make up only 12% of sworn officers, but the department has pledged to increase the representation of women on its staff.
An entry-level Police Officer Trainee position has recently opened, and the department encourages any interested female candidates to spend a morning with several of the city’s female officers. Potential candidates must try to navigate obstacles used in the testing process, including the 165-pound dummy drag and the 6-foot solid wall climb.
Lodi Grape Commission to host network breakfast meeting
LODI — The Lodi Grape Commission will host their monthly CD11 Lodi IPM Network Breakfast Meeting from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds’ Burgundy Hall, 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi.
The topic will be spider mite integrated pest management in the vineyards, presented by Hanna Karl of the Community Alliance with Family Farmers.
Admission is free. Reservations are required; to make a reservation, call 209-367-4727 or email info@lodiwine.com.
Woodbridge Fire District to meet
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
