San Joaquin County leaders lament drawn-out, mixed masking mandates

STOCKTON — While San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 statistics continue to decline, health officials said they cannot determine when the “endemic” will finally come to a conclusion.
“I know a lot of people think we’re not doing our job,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair Chuck Winn said during a Tuesday COVID-19 discussion.
“I think (the county) has done everything we can to mitigate the impact on residents, both from state and federal mandates,” he added. “The public has lost faith, and trust.”
The state’s indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals ends today (Wednesday), and Winn said that he didn’t believe anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — would continue wearing masks, because the public was tired of mandates and guidelines.
While vaccinated individuals throughout California are not required to wear masks indoors, they are “strongly encouraged” to do so by the California Department of Public Health.
However, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks indoors. Masks will also be required at health care facilities, jails and prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, and on public school grounds.
Masking requirements at schools may end on Feb. 28, pending another CDPH review. Winn said he was looking forward to that date to see what state health officials recommend.
Vice chair Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy on the board, said residents throughout the county are already refusing to wear masks as required.
He said it was confusing as to why California was still mandating masks — particularly at schools — while other states have lifted requirements.
“I think it’s ridiculous to have kids in masks,” he said. “I know as a board we get beat up over this, but as you know, state law trumps what we can do. The majority of places I go to — not all of them — people are not masked. The public has had enough, and I just want to know why California is lagging behind.”
Supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents north and east Stockton, said she shared the frustration of many parents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting asking that masking mandates be lifted.
However, she said that school districts are reluctant to defy state masking orders for fear of losing insurance funds for employees.
“One of the underlying reasons school districts are being slow to refuse guidelines is because any public health requirements that are recommended or mandated by the state, and they opt to not follow them .. if (an employee) gets sick who can prove they got it on the job, workers compensation and insurance, (carriers) are denying that insurance to school districts,” she said.
“Insurance carriers are telling school districts they’re not doing enough to keep the public safe,” she added.
The supervisors’ comments came after Dr. Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said the new COVID-19 case rate in the county has dropped to 66 per 100,000 residents from the 198 per 100,000 she reported two weeks ago. She added that hospitalizations were down to 173 from 287 reported at the Feb. 1 supervisors meeting, with 52 patients being treated in the intensive care unit and 35 patients on ventilators.
The omicron variant accounted for more than 99% of cases reported in January, Park said, and now accounts for all cases being reported in February. Also seeing a significant decline was test positivity, Park said, which was at 11.1%
“That’s still quite high,” she said. “As we’ve seen many times before, our local positivity percentile is greater than the state average, but we’re down from the 22.2% I reported a two weeks ago.”
There have now been 162,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,018 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, Park said, and 452,377 residents — 62.3% of the eligible population — are fully vaccinated. Some 91,751 residents, or 12.6% of the population, are partially vaccinated.
In Lodi, there have been 13,815 cases and 225 deaths, with 89 new cases reported over the weekend. County public health reported Monday that 71.9% of Lodians are fully vaccinated, while 14% are partially vaccinated.