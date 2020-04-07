A local bakery is on a roll after business was temporarily flushed away amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Maria Mendiola, who operates Charitos Cakes out of her Lodi home, says that all of her orders were canceled after businesses were forced to close and residents were ordered to shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
She stopped working for a week and pondered how she would make ends meet.
“One of my clients asked if I could make a toilet paper cake for her, and then another client asked if I could do one for her, and I said ‘yeah, sure,’ ” Mendiola said.
With the hoarding of toilet paper and shortages of the product making national headlines and fueling nonstop outrage on social media, Mendiola thought the cake would be popular.
She advertised a special for $12, down from the regular price of $18, and on Saturday morning her fridge was full of ordered cakes that were ready for delivery. Due to the cake’s popularity, she has extended the sale.
Mendiola’s cakes come in several different flavors, including vanilla and chocolate cake filled with fresh strawberry, chocolate with chocolate chips, and vanilla with fresh strawberries.
Anyone interested in purchasing a cake can contact Charitos Cakes by phone at 209-712-0786 or message Mendiola via her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/charitoscakesm.