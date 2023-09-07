The Lodi Unified School District could place a follow-up bond measure to Measure K on next year’s ballot.
During its Sept. 5 meeting, the district’s board of education directed staff to prepare a report regarding the possibility of presenting a new bond measure to voters during the November 2024 general election.
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief financial officer, said the $27 per month taxes from Measure K are set to decline in the near future, and even possibly ending in 2026.
Kahn said a new bond would allow the district to continue replacing aging portable classrooms with permanent classrooms, as well as building outdoor lunch shelters and modernizing existing classrooms.
“The concept... is that we go to to the voters, request that we keep the tax levels at about level with current Measure K tax rates, and if the voters approve, the board could issue well over $2 million worth of new bonds,” Kahn told the board.
Approved by voters in 2002, Measure K issued $109.3 million in bonds that helped renovate and improve 18 schools within the district.
The bulk of the measure — more than $42.4 million — was allocated toward new construction at McNair High School.
Lisa Wilkins, president of the Lodi Education Association, said the teachers union is struggling to support another bond measure, stating there were school sites with 40-year-old carpets and aging rooftops that haven’t been replaced.
She said LEA reluctantly supported the district’s last bond, Measure U, because it didn’t feel comfortable that all schools would benefit, adding the new construction at Needham School began in 2016, but was only completed last year.”
“I don’t have a problem at all,” Wilkins told the board. “I will gladly support any bond measure that supports schools. But I don’t trust that you’re going to do what you say you’re going you do.”
Anne Swehla Garcia, a teacher at Julia Morgan Elementary School, said the district has been talking about renovations at her school site through four principals, but none were ever started.
Now, she said it appears the school will start seeing improvements, but she questioned the timing.
“Someone recently came out to survey for a lunch structure,” she said. “That didn’t make any sense to us. Is it because now we’re thinking of going after more money? It’s interesting that projects are now happening.”
Kahn told the board that Measure K helped the district replace 98 portable classrooms, most of which were at Lodi High School and Needham; move the maintenance yard at Lodi High to its own space; built 11 new parking lots; and replaced more than 500 HVAC units, among other projects.
The district is currently in the process of building 11 shade structures. Three have already been built, he said.
“We’re 75% through (the Measure K projects) and we’re under budget,” he told the board.
According to a timeline presented during the meeting, the district will conduct a voter opinion survey in January, and report results to the board the following month.
A finalized list of projects and proposed bond amount will be presented in March, and ballot language will be presented in April before the board decides to approve or reject the measure in May.
If voters approve the new measure next November, bonds would be issued in early 2025.
