The City of Lodi on Sunday announced that it is taking even more stringent public health measures than those announced on Friday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
City officials said the new measures are in accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Effective immediately, the Lodi Public Library, Hutchins Street Square and the Lodi Animal Shelter are closed at least through May 10. In addition, all Police Partners and recreation activities through Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services are canceled or suspended during that period, and all community group meetings in city facilities are canceled.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital will make the determination regarding its Adult Day Care and Camp Hutchins programs at Hutchins Street Square.
The CDC announced Sunday that it recommends in-person events of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks, and that events of any size should only be continued if they can adhere to guidelines protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing.
Federal and state officials are recommending these measures in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday announced other additional guidelines for California, such as recommending isolation for persons 65 years or older, and the request that bars close and restaurants reduce seating to allow for greater spacing between individuals.
City staff will continue to work during normal business hours, although public counters will be closed for the time being.
"The City of Lodi understands these extraordinary measures create a hardship for some in our community, but they follow the recommendation of public health officials," a statement from the city read.
For more information and facts on coronavirus, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and http://www.sjcphs.org/#hl1236