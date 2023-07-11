Aside from the short heat wave at the start of July and the occasional warm day, the Lodi area has enjoyed a mostly cooler-than-average summer so far.
That’s about to change, as another, longer heat wave ushers in more normal hot summer highs for the area.
“It looks like the heat’s going to gradually build as we head through the week,” said John Feerick, a senior meteorologist with the private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Right now, AccuWeather is expecting highs in the upper 90s today, Wednesday and Thursday, before creeping into the triple digits on Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves westward into the local region, he said.
The heat is expected to peak over the weekend, with highs closer to 110, or maybe even a little bit higher, Feerick said. Nights will also be warm, with lows expected to dip only to the high 60s overnight.
“It looks like some really extreme heat Saturday and Sunday,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. National Weather Service agree.
The agencies have issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 11 a.m. Friday, July 14 through 8 p.m. Monday, July 17 for the northern San Joaquin Valley, including the Lodi and Galt area, as well as the Carquinez Strait and the Delta.
The agencies cite predicted daytime highs up to 113 and overnight lows in the high 60s to possibly even the low 80s as the reason for the alert.
Temperatures are expected to gradually cool back down starting Monday, but only to about 105, with the rest of the week in the high 90s to low 100s.
While the high pressure ridge that will cause this weekend’s heat wave is expected to shift back eastward next week, the hot weather could be here for a while, Feerick said.
“At least for the next few weeks here, I think we’re seeing an end to that cooler than average pattern,” he said.
In the meantime, at least on the triple-digit days, area residents should stay in air conditioning as much as possible.
If you must be outside, it’s best to go out in the early morning or late evening, and to take care to stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing, Feerick said. Avoid going out in the middle of the day and early afternoon, when the weather is hottest.
“If you do need to be outside, you probably want to limit your exertion,” he added.
People should drink plenty of fluids, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or those with young children, the National Weather Service advises.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the Excessive Heat Watch warns.
“This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, heavy sweating, thirst, nausea and weakness, according to the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately move to a cooler area, loosen their clothing, and sip cool water. If symptoms don’t improve, they should seek medical care.
Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, with symptoms including high fever, confusion, dizziness and unconsciousness. If someone is showing signs of heat stroke, call 911. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability without emergency treatment.
Locals should also take care when seeking relief from the heat in the Mokelumne or Cosumnes rivers.
“Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes,” the Excessive Heat Watch states.
The Woodbridge Wilderness Area and Stillman Magee Regional Park in Lockeford — including its Mokelumne River Day Use area — will remain closed through at least the end of July due to high water flows, according to San Joaquin County Parks and East Bay Municipal Utility District officials.
However, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office removed all restrictions on the San Joaquin River earlier this month, allowing boat launching to reopen at both Mossdale Crossing and Dos Reis regional parks.
Day-use facilities at both parks are open from 8 a.m. until posted closing time. Single vehicle entry fee is $5 weekdays, $6 weekends and most holidays. Vehicles over 22 feet in length or with a tow are $12. Anyone out on the water should wear a life vest, avoid drinking alcohol or using recreational marijuana, and keep a close eye on children, the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office advises.
“Even experienced swimmers can lose muscle control very quickly” in cold water, the agency notes. “Fast-flowing water will make rescue difficult.”
Life vests can be borrowed at Lodi Lake Park, 1101 W. Turner Road in Lodi, where the Lodi Fire Department has set up loan stations.
The program is for anyone who needs a life vest for a day or the weekend, but life vests should be returned after using them.
Life vests may also be borrowed from Cosumnes Fire Protection District’s Station 45, at 229 5th St., Galt.
