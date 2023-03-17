At a special meeting on Tuesday, held in Lodi City Council District 4 at the LOEL Senior Center, the Lodi City Council approved the application and timeline for appointment to the vacant City Council District 4 seat.
The timeline is as follows:
Staff shall post the council-approved candidate application form and dates for upcoming meetings to
the city website and release a press release regarding the same.
Applications can be completed online and can be found on the city’s website at www.lodi.gov. The application link will be a banner across the top of the home page for the duration of the open application period.
Last day to submit candidate applications to the City Clerk via the online portal.
City Clerk will forward all applications received by 5 p.m. March 24 to members of the City Council for review.
City Clerk will contact the San Joaquin Registrar of Voters to verify voter registration. Information will be forwarded to the City Council prior to the March 29 special meeting.
Special meeting at the LOEL Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi.
City Council to interview candidates, hear public comment, discuss candidates, and appoint the District 4 Council Member. If appointed at this meeting, the District 4 Council Member will be sworn in by City Clerk.
At Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., Lodi.
If needed, continue discussion and appoint District 4 Council Member. If appointed at this meeting, the District 4 Council Member will be sworn in by City Clerk.
Anyone with questions about the process, or those interested in becoming a candidate for the vacant seat, may call the City Clerk at 209-333-6702 or email questions to CityClerk@lodi.gov.
