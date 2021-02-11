Both branches of the Lodi courthouse will reopen on March 1, the San Joaquin County Superior Court announced on Wednesday as part of an operations update in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Court officials also said that In an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, entry into the county’s courthouses will be limited to attorneys, parties/defendants, minor/minor’s parents, law enforcement, those filing or picking up restraining orders, witnesses, couriers and jurors.
All persons who enter the courthouses will have their temperature taken by a temperature-scanning device, and any person who refuses to have their temperature taken, or has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, will not be permitted to enter the courthouses. All persons must also wear a face covering to enter the courthouse and at all times while inside.
Other updates include:
- Appeals will be heard telephonically. Documents can be submitted by drop box or through the mail. Department 10A Appellate calendars will be heard telephonically.
- The clerk’s office at the Juvenile Justice Center is open 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Clerks’ offices in Stockton, Manteca and Lodi are closed to the public. To contact the court by telephone, please visit the court’s website at www.sjcourts.org for current hours and contact information. Questions can be submitted via the support link on the Court’s website at www.sjcourts.org/online-services/support.
- There are drop boxes outside of the Stockton Courthouse. For the Manteca branch and the Juvenile Justice Center, a drop box is located within the buildings. The Lodi branch drop boxes will be available on March 1 and are located outside of the entrances to Department L1 and L2. eFiling is available for Civil, Family Law and Probate. Please visit appfile.sjcourts.org for information.
For more information about court operations, go to www.sjcourts.org/self-help or call 209-992-5283. For updates about hours of operation and other available self-help online services, visit the court’s website at www.sjcourts.org.