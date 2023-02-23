For the last three years, Community Foundation of San Joaquin has set aside a 24-hour period in the spring to give the public the opportunity to donate to struggling nonprofit organizations.
Initially created to offset losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 209Gives returns April 18, and nonprofit registration is now open.
More than $732,000 has been raised since the online fundraising campaign launched in 2020.
Last year, the 24-hour campaign raised more than $230,000 for 58 nonprofits across the county, according to the 209Gives Facebook page.
Registration for nonprofits is free, and every dollar raised is passed directly on to the organization, according to www.209gives.org.
The event expands a nonprofit’s public visibility and social media presence, and 77% of organizations acquire new donors through 209Gives.
According to a 2021 economic impact report conducted by University of the Pacific’s Eberhardt School of Business, one out of every 20 jobs in the county was with a nonprofit organization that year.
A total of 21,610 jobs in the county, both full-time and part-time, was supported by nonprofits, the report found.
Nonprofits that have benefited from 209Gives in the past include Lodi Community Arts Center, the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Delta Sculling Center.
The event begins at midnight the morning of April 18.
Organizations wishing to participate must register by March 31.
