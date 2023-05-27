The young Marine sniper had fired a single shot from 700 yards that killed a North Vietnamese officer.
Now he was running through the jungle in Laos, his spotter a few steps behind.
Suddenly, Mike, the sniper, felt a pull on his boot. As he was trained to do, he dove to the ground.
The booby trap exploded, tearing out a chunk of his leg. But the full force of the grenade ripped into the upper body of his spotter, Jonathan.
Mike managed to tie his buddy to his back. Unable to stand, let alone walk, Mike started crawling. He carried Jonathan more than three miles to the chopper extraction point.
And there, a corpsman told him his buddy did not make it.
That was January 1970. Mike was 21. Jonathan was a bit younger.
A greeting of ‘Semper Fi’
Fast forward to August 2021 and the monthly lunch social at Vinewood Community Church in Lodi.
Mike is 74 now, a grandfather and great-grandfather, and a volunteer cook at Vinewood. That day he served up his famous chili with cornbread and salad. A Marine emblem was pinned proudly on his chef’s frock.
Fellow Marine and church member Phil Lenser approached him. Phil was a Cobra helicopter pilot during the Vietnam era.
“Semper Fi,” Phil said, offering the Marine Corps motto meaning, “always faithful.”
Sharing their Marine service and Christian faith, the two quickly connected.
It would be the start of a deep friendship, and much more. For Mike, who had been struggling with survivor’s guilt for over half a century, it was the start of a healing process.
For Phil, it was the chance to write and share an indelible and inspirational story.
“What Mike did, what he endured, it just seems impossible,” Lenser said. “But it did happen, and the story deserves to be told.”
Their collaboration has resulted in a new book, “A Marine’s Story - Okay, Buddy, Let’s Go! Hoorah!” now available through Amazon.
On a recent spring morning, sitting comfortably on the patio of Phil’s home in the Rosegate neighborhood, the former sniper and the former chopper pilot talked at length about their shared journey. Phil, 72, is a retired financial advisor for Edward Jones. He and wife Debra have two sons.
Mike retired after a successful career in transportation and construction. He and his wife of many years live in the Sun West area of Lodi.
Mike preferred that his real last name, his wife’s name and Jonathan’s real last name not be used in the book or this article; his sniper assignments were sensitive by nature and many were secret. (A draft of the book was duly reviewed and cleared by the Department of Defense.)
Before meeting Phil, Mike had been urged several times to tell his story. He declined.
“I never felt the trust I felt with Phil. Honestly, his being a Marine made a big difference to me. He understood. I trusted him. Hey, if he’d been an Army vet, I would have just said, ‘have a nice day,’ and moved on.”
Mike grew up in Merced, where his dad was a veterinarian, a hunter and a crack shot. He recalled shooting doves from the back of a truck moving across a bumpy levee road.
“The Marines didn’t teach me to shoot,” he said. “My dad did.”
Training under a legend
At 19, he was drafted. He decided to join the Marines and his sharpshooting skills were quickly apparent. Mike was chosen for elite sniper and scout training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. where the mantra was, “one shot, one kill.”
His instructor was Carlos Hathcock, a legendary Marine sniper with 93 confirmed kills in Vietnam who was later honored with having a rifle named after him.
All of Hathcock’s charges were excellent shooters. He schooled them on the art and craft of sniping and scouting. How to remain motionless and silent for hours. How to read the terrain and weather. He warned them not to get too close to others, even fellow Marines.
“He was friendly but when he was in Vietnam he said he was a bit of a loner. He told us not to get too attached to other guys as they have a habit of getting killed. You will want to get revenge and that may affect your judgment.”
He recalled Hathcock as demanding and yet fair.
“If he talked to you and called you by your name, it was OK,” Mike said. “If he called you by your rank, you knew there was a problem.”
Hathcock stressed that snipers should eat and drink what the locals eat and drink. That might include little more than insects and rice. Otherwise, their odor, whether it be urine or perspiration, could give them away.
“Carlos taught us how to stay alive,” Mike said.
On one assignment, Mike was nestled into a grassy hide. With no warning, an enemy patrol approached, using dogs to flush out their prey. “A Rottweiler walked right over me. If he’d alerted on me, I’d have been dead. He just kept on going.”
In Southeast Asia, Mike completed 12 sniper and scouting assignments. The scouting duty was also highly perilous. Nearly a quarter of all scout/snipers did not return from Vietnam.
“Can you imagine being told to go out into the jungle, maybe miles from your unit, and lie motionless for hours?” said Phil. “You observe the enemy and come back and report what you see, and usually do that alone?”
In gripping detail, the book recounts Mike’s final sniper assignment. He was sent into Laos with Jonathan on a secret mission to take out a colonel in the North Vietnamese Army, the NVA. Mike was told the colonel had used Vietnamese children to blow up U.S. soldiers - and themselves.
As with all of his assignments, Mike carried the conviction that his sniper’s bullet would prevent other killings. By taking out the colonel, he believed he would save the lives of children, other civilians, and fellow U.S. soldiers.
The colonel was set to visit a rural mansion converted into a resort catering to NVA brass with sex workers and plenty of booze.
Mike and Jonathan took up a secluded position nearly a half mile from the mansion. Conditions were favorable. It was clear, no wind, the sun at their backs.
Mike readied his modified Springfield M-14 sniper rifle.
One shot, then an explosion
The colonel arrived and stepped out of his vehicle. He walked toward the mansion.
Mike controlled his breathing and pulse. He waited, waited, for the colonel to pause for even a second or two. When the colonel stopped to bark at one of the sentries, the moment came.
Between heartbeats, between breaths, Mike gently squeezed the trigger.
In a fraction of a second, the bullet struck its target.
The job done, Mike and Jonathan cleared their hide, leaving no trace. They began retreating, slowly and carefully at first, then faster, and finally at a full sprint.
As he ran, Mike felt the tug on his boot. The explosion ripped off part of Mike’s knee and leg. Jonathan’s upper body was torn open by the shrapnel. He was bleeding heavily.
Mike tended as best he could to Jonathan, injecting morphine and shaking sulfa powder on his wounds to slow the bleeding and reduce infection.
Using his poncho, he managed to tie Jonathan to his back.
He began crawling.
And praying.
On his belly, with a bleeding Marine on his back, and dragging all of their gear, he inched steadily through the grassland and the jungle. He had to make the extraction point by a predetermined time or he and Jonathan would be left behind.
Somehow, he reached the landing zone. The Huey appeared, and a corpsman and crew chief raced to Mike.
The corpsman examined Jonathan. Then he turned to Mike and told him his spotter, his fellow Marine, his buddy, was gone.
Phil writes of the final mission in exacting detail, along with Mike’s recovery from his wounds and his return to civilian life. Mike’s youth, his Marine sniper and scout training are also covered.
So too is the burden of guilt Mike carried. He felt responsible for Jonathan’s death. He felt he had failed.
Over the course of roughly 20 interviews, Mike opened up about that burden. He felt comfortable sharing things with his fellow Marine that he hadn’t shared with anyone.
Phil listened patiently. He also counseled. In the book’s question and answer section, Phil included some of their conversations.
“You did all you could have,” he told Mike. “You did more than required. More than expected, and more than many others in the same situation would or could have. It wasn’t you.
“It wasn’t you my friend. It wasn’t you.”
Asked if he ever sought therapy to deal with his pain, Mike said he had not. He smiled and pointed to Phil, sitting a few feet away.
“I guess he was my therapy. It’s like God placed his hands on our shoulders and said, ‘you guys need to talk.’”
Still, Mike thinks of Jonathan often. When he returned stateside, he was told not to reach out to Jonathan’s family, that the Marines had specialists to deliver the tragic news and help the family with their grief.
A number of years ago, through happenstance, Mike learned he had been awarded the Bronze Star, among the Marines’ highest honors.
His first thought, he said, was that it should have gone to Jonathan.
Asked what he would say if he could meet with his fallen comrade’s family today, Mike replied:
“I would just tell them Jonathan was my friend.
That he was my friend, and he died a hero as a U.S. Marine.”
Rich Hanner may be contacted at rhanner100@gmail.com
