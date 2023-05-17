You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but you can give it a new time of year to show its stuff to the world.
The San Joaquin Kennel Club will return to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds next month for its annual dog show, now in its third year within the city.
In previous years, the show has been held in mid-August, but organizers wanted to keep animals, their owners and handlers, as well as spectators, cooler this year.
As a result, the show has moved from its traditional late summer time slot to June 2-4.
“It will be pretty much similar to last year’s event,” show chair Virginia Latham Smith said. “We love being in Lodi. It’s a very good venue, and Lodi is a great town. We have very good restaurants and hotels, and our exhibitors support them when we are here. We see really good feedback with this venue.”
The three-day event kicks off at 8 a.m. on June 2, and Smith said as many as 1,300 dogs from all over the country are slated to be in attendance.
Residents might have seen some of this year’s competitors at the recent Westminster Dog Show in New York, including one of the borzois and a Great Pyrenees.
As in previous years, dogs will be performing in conformation, obedience and rally, the latter of which is an exercise that develops and improves teamwork between an owner and their dog.
The pair navigate a sign-filled course side-by-side in which the dog performs different tasks including sit, down and stay, among other commands.
Conformation is the judging of an animal, measuring how closely they conform to their breed standards.
A “Best in Show” award will be presented each day of the three-day event, and dogs will earn points toward a national ranking system as well, Latham-Smith said.
Saturday will feature a puppy competition where little 4-to-6-year-olds show test their mettle in obedience and rally as well.
This year, the Lodi Police Department K-9 division will be present for a meet and greet.
In the past, the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office K-9 division has handed out cards of their canine officers to youngsters.
Sacramento resident Mike Stone, the American Kennel Club’s “Breeder of the Year,” will be on hand for meet and greets as well.
Club docents will also take attendees on tours of the show twice a day, explaining the different categories and competitions, as well discuss pedigrees and dog characteristics.
An educational table will be in the main hall, providing guests with information about the club and what it does, as well as dog training materials. Food trucks and vendors will be on site when guests and owners get hungry, and a variety of dog-related vendors will also have merchandise for furry friends. The show is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and admission is free. Parking is $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SanJoaquinKC/
