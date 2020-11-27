- 25,738 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 502 deaths. ZIP code, recovery and hospitalization data was not available Friday.
- 33,630 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 923 in Galt and 41 in Isleton. There have been 576 deaths. 28,264 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 279 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.
- 450 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. On Friday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19. 378 patients are considered recovered.
- 448 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 6 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 367 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 21,145 cases in Stanislaus County, with 422 deaths. 19,023 patients may have recovered.
- 28,857 cases in Alameda County, with 505 deaths.
- 23,571 cases in Contra Costa County, with 261 deaths.
- 1,171,324 total cases in California, with 19,033 deaths.
- 13,062,364 cases in the United States, with 264,684 deaths. 4,871,203 are considered recovered.
- 61,501,092 cases worldwide, with 1,440,506 deaths. 39,275,505 are considered recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 3 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.